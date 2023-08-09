The Stock Exchanges of today 9 August after the announcement of the extra profits on the banks

Rebound at the start of the session for Piazza Affari. The main index, FtseMib, gained 1.14% shortly after 9.15am. At the opening it marked a progress of a point and a half. The list tries to recover part of yesterday’s losses: the government’s surprise decision to tax the extra profits of the banks had caused a collapse of 2.12% in Milan’s Piazza Affari, with Italian credit institutions targeted by the sales.

This morning, the banks are trading higher. Intesa Sanpaolo, which just today announced record profits, gained almost 2 and a half points at the start. Unicredit rises by a robust +3.3%. Similar trend for Bper (3.36%) Banco Bpm (2.75%) while Mps is up by 4% as well as Finecobank.

After yesterday’s strong crash, the MEF clarified some aspects of the new rule on extra profits in the evening. «The banks that have already adjusted the rates on funding as recommended on 15 February with a specific note from Bank of Italy, a recommendation later recalled by Minister Giorgetti on the occasion of the ABI assembly on 5 July, will not have significant impacts as a result of the approved rule yesterday in CDM», said the Ministry of Economy and Finance in a note.

The measure also provides for a maximum ceiling for the contribution which cannot exceed 0.1% of total assets.

The reaction of the Fabi union

“The taxation on the extra profits of the banks does not seem to me an anti-liberal measure for a simple reason: the extra profits were obtained by raising the rates on loans, following the interventions of the ECB and leaving the interest on deposits unchanged close to zero”. This was stated by the secretary general of Fabi, Lando Maria Sileoni. “I don’t think that this ploy by the banks can be defined as a “business activity” which, by its nature, involves a risk that did not exist in this circumstance. – he adds – Classic intermediation in the banking sector has long since collapsed, the classic investment of the banking sector, as we have always highlighted, no longer exists and there are other financial forms of investment that generate commissions and profits for the banks This ‘new model’ of banking activity should always be analyzed in depth by politics “, not only when economic revenues are needed, but when the social role that any bank should perform is sometimes lacking. I hope that these sums will be used, as announced, to help the weakest with concrete and transparent initiatives”.

Bank of Italy, rising mortgage rates

In June, the interest rates on loans disbursed in the month to households for the purchase of homes including ancillary expenses (Annual Global Effective Rate, APR) stood at 4.65 per cent (4.58 in May). Bank of Italy notes it. The share of these loans with an initial rate fixation period of up to 1 year was 41 percent (29 in the previous month). The Taeg on new consumer credit disbursements stood at 9.03 percent (10.43 in the previous month) as a result of the renegotiations carried out in the reference period. The interest rates on new loans to non-financial companies amounted to 5.04 per cent (4.81 in the previous month), those for amounts up to 1 million euro were equal to 5.41 per cent, while the rates on new loans exceeding this threshold stood at 4.74 per cent. Deposit rates on all outstanding deposits amounted to 0.72 per cent (0.67 in the previous month). (breaking latest news) Ila

