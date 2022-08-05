MILANO – European stock exchanges look cautiously at the end of the week with their gaze on the one hand on the Taiwan crisis and on the other on the US employment data in July, arriving this afternoon. However, the Chinese response to the visit to Taipei of the speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi does not seem to alarm the markets excessively: in Frankfurt the Dax drops 0.14% to 13,643.44 points, in London the Ftse 100 drops to -0, 09% at 7.441.20 points, in Paris the Cac 40 sende of 0.12% at 6.505.55 points and in Madrid the Ibex-35 is flat at -0.01% at 8.160.50 points. In Milan, the Ftse Mib marks + 0.09%. Asia reacts positively, with Taiwan rallies after yesterday’s lower close. Quarterly still at the center of the scene today in Piazza Affari, with Mps and UnipolSai that have released their accounts.

On the commodities front, a slight rise was started for the Petroleum after hitting new lows in New York last night. WTI is traded at $ 89.10 per barrel (+ 0.63%), Brent is at $ 94.55 (+ 0.46%). The price of gas opens slightly. In Amsterdam, futures mark a -0.63% at 198 euros per megawatt hour.