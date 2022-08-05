Home Business The stock exchanges of today, August 5th. EU price lists cautious, spotlight on Taiwan and US occupation
Business

The stock exchanges of today, August 5th. EU price lists cautious, spotlight on Taiwan and US occupation

by admin
The stock exchanges of today, August 5th. EU price lists cautious, spotlight on Taiwan and US occupation

MILANO – European stock exchanges look cautiously at the end of the week with their gaze on the one hand on the Taiwan crisis and on the other on the US employment data in July, arriving this afternoon. However, the Chinese response to the visit to Taipei of the speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi does not seem to alarm the markets excessively: in Frankfurt the Dax drops 0.14% to 13,643.44 points, in London the Ftse 100 drops to -0, 09% at 7.441.20 points, in Paris the Cac 40 sende of 0.12% at 6.505.55 points and in Madrid the Ibex-35 is flat at -0.01% at 8.160.50 points. In Milan, the Ftse Mib marks + 0.09%. Asia reacts positively, with Taiwan rallies after yesterday’s lower close. Quarterly still at the center of the scene today in Piazza Affari, with Mps and UnipolSai that have released their accounts.

On the commodities front, a slight rise was started for the Petroleum after hitting new lows in New York last night. WTI is traded at $ 89.10 per barrel (+ 0.63%), Brent is at $ 94.55 (+ 0.46%). The price of gas opens slightly. In Amsterdam, futures mark a -0.63% at 198 euros per megawatt hour.

Euro slightly lower against the dollar

Euro slightly down against the dollar at the start of the day: trading at 1.0228 with a drop of 0.18%. The single currency gained against the yen at 136.35 (+ 0.14%).

Spread in rialzo

The spread between BTP and Bund opens slightly to 213 points compared to 212 at yesterday’s closing. The Italian 10-year yield is stable at 2.92%

See also  Magical expectations are really strong - interpretation of import and export data in May

You may also like

The “Industrial Metaverse” is coming?The Ministry of Industry...

UnipolSai, consolidated net result of 422 million euros...

Industrial production fell in June

Ways to Improve Employee Development

Buying hangover on Bper, stock leaps to over...

Illimity: purchased UTP wallet worth around € 340...

Visiting the Shanghai Auto Quality Consumption Carnival: Consumers...

Banca Mps, 3500 exits and new hires. Agreement...

The scope of the digital renminbi pilot has...

Mps: interest margin + 12.8% yoy 660 million...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy