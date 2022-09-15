Europe, cautious start. Banks still in light in Milan

Start of session with a cautious rise for European stock exchanges, while monetary policy and the energy crisis continue to be the two main issues at the center of investors’ attention. The market is starting to look to the Fed meeting next week, which could decide a maxi hike in interest rates of 100 basis points.

Eventuality currently only 28% probable based on Fed Fund futures, which however deemed it impossible last week. Piazza Affari gained 0.53%, still supported by banking sector stocks: Banco Bpm rose by 2.64%, Unicredit by 2.02%, Bper by 1.95% and Intesa Sanpaolo by 1.29%. Weak Tim (-1.17%), while in the rest of the list Monte dei Paschi marks + 1.06% on the day of the meeting called to approve the maxi capital increase of 2.5 billion. In the rest of Europe, Frankfurt + 0.4%, Paris + 0.26% and Amsterdam + 0.38%. Also at a continental level, purchases are primarily concentrated on securities of credit institutions: the Stoxx sub-index of the sector marks + 1.17%.

On the energy front, oil has not moved as investors try to assess the evolution of demand in view of the easing of the lockdown for the Chinese metropolis of Chengdu and react to rumors about the US plan for filling strategic reserves. November Brent futures are down -0.17% at 93.94 dollars a barrel, while WTI October delivery is at 88.50 dollars (+ 0.02%). Natural gas on the Ttf platform in Amsterdam rose by 2.9% to € 224.2 per megawatt hour. On the currency, the euro still retraces against the dollar at 0.9966 from 0.9980 yesterday’s closing. The single currency is also worth 143.25 yen (from 142.72), while the dollar / yen ratio is at 143.71 (144.74).