MILANO – The clouds over the European economy continue to multiply. The fears of recession and the ongoing price trend linked to the war are now being joined by signs of tension coming from the United Kingdom. The maxi tax plan announced by the new premier Liz Truss it was greeted with great concern by markets and international observers, causing the pound to plummet to all-time lows and British bond yields to the upside. An acceleration that forced the Bank of England to intervene with a temporary purchase of securities. In the background, the energy crisis continues to cause concern, after the possible sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, with gas rising again yesterday, while a fourth leak was identified in the morning.

All signs that push operators to be cautious and in the morning Europe starts with the handbrake on and then becomes heavier during the morning. It fares better in Asia, where Tokyo files trades at + 0.95%.