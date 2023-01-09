Home Business The Stock Exchanges recover by looking at US inflation. Asian markets up
Tokyo, Sydney and Shanghai closed up 0.6%, Shenzhen up 0.7%, Seoul up 2.6% while Hong Kong advanced 1.9%. Futures on Wall Street and Europe were also positive while the dollar, following bets on the Fed, slipped to 1.069 against the euro and Treasury yields remained around the 3.57% they fell to on Friday.

Optimism on the Chinese economy supports oil, which rises by 1.8% with WTI at 75.16 dollars a barrel and Brent at 79.93 dollars.

China: markets up after reopening borders

Chinese stocks rise at the beginning of the week to celebrate the reopening of borders on Sunday. The new strategy against Covid by the Beijing authorities is underlined by the Chinese newspapers: “life goes on again” writes the official newspaper of the Chinese communist party in an editorial.

China has indicated that as of January 8, the victims caused by Covid are just over 5 thousand but according to the World Health Organization, China significantly underestimates the infections and international experts estimate one million deaths by 2023.

The elimination of the quarantine obligation for international flights, however, takes place in a phase in which the connections between China and the rest of the world are minimal compared to those of 2019, the pre-pandemic phase. There were 245 international flights in China on Sunday, including departures and arrivals, which compares with 2,546 flights on the same day in 2019 (-91%). China estimates a 70-75% recovery in domestic tourism revenues this year.

