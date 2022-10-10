The week of the markets starts in the name of sales, especially in Asia where the index of the area has come to lose more than 1%. To weigh on the mood of investors there is a fresh news that is added to long-term reasoning: the new tightening decided on Friday by the White House on US technology exports to China sinks the lists of the Dragon. The new rules include, inter alia, blocking shipments of a wide range of chips for use in Chinese supercomputing systems used to develop nuclear weapons and other military technologies, and could also impact the commercial data centers of Chinese tech giants.

After a long week of holidays, the return to operations for the Chinese price lists is therefore not the easiest. The cases of Covid that are worrying also weigh.

In the background there is always the monetary tightening movement of the central banks. After the strong US jobs data last Friday, government bond yields continued to rise with the chances of a new 75bp squeeze on the way: US inflation data will be central this week. New from England, where the Central Bank says it is ready to increase the size of daily auctions and will implement additional measures to support the end of the purchase program.

The quarterly season begins today and the US government markets will be closed for the Columbus Day holiday, while stock and futures markets will be open regularly. According to Bloomberg, Apple will be the litmus test of the health of the world economy. Meanwhile, 60% of respondents to a survey on how the accounts will impact on Wall Street say the quarterly will push the S & P500 further down.