The week of the markets starts in the name of sales, especially in Asia where the index of the area has come to lose more than 1%. To weigh on the mood of investors there is a fresh news that is added to long-term reasoning: the new tightening decided on Friday by the White House on US technology exports to China sinks the lists of the Dragon. The new rules include, inter alia, blocking shipments of a wide range of chips for use in Chinese supercomputing systems used to develop nuclear weapons and other military technologies, and could also impact the commercial data centers of Chinese tech giants.
After a long week of holidays, the return to operations for the Chinese price lists is therefore not the easiest. The cases of Covid that are worrying also weigh.
In the background there is always the monetary tightening movement of the central banks. After the strong US jobs data last Friday, government bond yields continued to rise with the chances of a new 75bp squeeze on the way: US inflation data will be central this week. New from England, where the Central Bank says it is ready to increase the size of daily auctions and will implement additional measures to support the end of the purchase program.
The quarterly season begins today and the US government markets will be closed for the Columbus Day holiday, while stock and futures markets will be open regularly. According to Bloomberg, Apple will be the litmus test of the health of the world economy. Meanwhile, 60% of respondents to a survey on how the accounts will impact on Wall Street say the quarterly will push the S & P500 further down.
The European stock exchanges continue in the red
A decline in the morning for the European stock exchanges, with the Cac 40 in Paris losing 0.86% to 5,816.38 points and the Ftse 100 in London by 0.66% to 6,944.80 points. Also down was the Dax 30 in Frankfurt which slipped by 0.23% to 12,244.24 points and the Ibex 35 in Madrid which lost 0.48% to 7,401.50 points.
The first session of the week ends in decline for the Asian stock exchanges, with Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 losing 0.71% to 27,116.11 points, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng sinking by 2.98% to 17,211, 50 points.
Sprad, opening slightly up above 250 points
Higher opening for the spread between BTPs and German Bunds. The differential stood at over 252 points against 249 at Friday’s closing. The yield is up to 4.7%.
Hong Kong’s stock market tumbled more than 3%, following global market indecision following strong US employment data that could encourage the Fed to continue hikes. The Hang Seng Index fell 3.08% to 17,194.05 points.
Piazza Affari, the takeover bid on Atlantia by Benetton-Blackstone
The takeover bid by Schema Alfa on Atlantia is launched. The offer, launched by the special purpose vehicle, which is 65% owned by Edizione and 35% by Blackstone, concerns all the shares of Atlantia, i.e. 66.90% of the capital, with the exception of the package held by Edizione’s subsidiary, i.e. Sintonia, and equal to 33.10%. After the first exchanges, the stock on Piazza Affari lost 0.13% to 22.62 euros, under the consideration of the takeover bid of 23 euros per share. The dividend of 0.74 euros is also added to the price for an overall valuation of around 19 billion euros. The membership period will end on November 11, 2022.
European stock exchanges start to decline pending September US inflation data, which will be released on Thursday. In Asia, the Tokyo and Seoul exchanges are closed.
In early trading, London’s Ftse 100 drops 0.4% to 6,960 points, Frankfurt’s Dax loses 0.70% to 12,189 points and Paris’s Cac 40 drops 0.57% to 5,833 points. In Milan, the Ftse Mib sells 0.98%.
Euro slightly lower against the dollar
The dollar holds open against other currencies as investors await Thursday’s US inflation data. Analysts forecast a slowdown from an astonishing 8.3% annual growth in August to 8.1%. The spotlight, in particular, will be on the core figure expected to accelerate, from 6.3% to 6.5%. If that were the case, the data would give the Fed more strength for a further hike of 75 basis points at the next meeting in early November. This is why the greenback is strengthened. The euro is down against the dollar (-0.12%) to 0.9729 and also against the yen (-0.13%) to 141.41. Dollar / yen at 145.34.
Gas, opening down in Amsterdam
Opening still down for the price of gas, pending European decisions on the price cap while investigations continue on the Nord Stream after the explosions of recent weeks. In Amsterdam, the price drops again to 145 euros per megawatt hour, with a decrease of 7.2% compared to the closing on Friday.
BoE, new measures to support UK government bonds
The Bank of England announces additional measures to support the markets, after taking the field in support of sterling and government bonds that had gone out of control after the announcement of Truss’s maxi-plan for tax cuts, which then reversed. The UK Central Bank is ready to increase the size of the daily auctions and will implement additional measures to support the end of the buying program.
The BoE will therefore increase the daily volume of the auction of Gilt purchases (UK government bonds) to £ 10 billion to ensure there is sufficient capacity before the end of Gilt’s temporary emergency purchase intervention on 14 October. .
The Bank explained that the maximum size of each trade will be confirmed each morning and has been set at a maximum of £ 10 billion at today’s auction. The British Bank also announced that it will launch a new temporary collateral repo facility to support banks in easing the liquidity pressures facing their client funds caught up in the recent market turmoil that has threatened pension funds.
Liquidity insurance operations will continue beyond the end of this week, the bank said.
US chip tightening weighs on Asian stock exchanges
The new tightening decided on Friday by the White House on US technology exports to China sinks the Dragon's lists. Shanghai drops by 0.38%, Shenzhen by 1.32% and Hong Kong by 2.69%. Shares of Alibaba and Tencent are down 3.3% and 1.7% respectively. Semiconductor Manufacturing International loses 3.8%, while Hua Hong Semiconductor falls 9.5% and Naura Technology Group falls 10%.
China is holding back the activity of services
Service activity in China contracted again in September for the first time in four months, due to restrictions imposed to tackle the coronavirus pandemic that dented demand and dampened business confidence. The Caixin index of service purchasing managers (SMEs) fell to 49.3 points from 55.0 in August, placing itself below the threshold that separates the phases of expansion from those of contraction
Oil slows down
Oil began trading down on Asian markets, weighed down by fears that the monetary tightening initiated by central banks could cause an economic slowdown and a slowdown in global demand. The WTI futures contract dropped 1.03% to $ 91.68 a barrel, while the Brent futures contract dropped 0.93% to $ 97.01.