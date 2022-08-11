MILANO – The good data from US inflation continues to push the markets. Europe starts positive again this morning looking today at the weekly data on weekly subsidy requests in the United States, from which to be able to understand if the economy remains in excellent health by removing the specter of recession, but also leaving more space for supporters of a policy more restrictive monetary policy to combat inflation. The lists all start positive with the exception of London. Milano salt by 0.56%. The Asian sector was also positive, where Tokyo remained closed for holidays.

Fears of further reductions in supplies and austerity plans are pushing natural gas futures prices. In Amsterdam, prices continue to rise, after a cautious rise to 206 euros, now the price is already at 209.29 euros per megawatt hour, up by 1.91 percent.