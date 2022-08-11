Home Business The stock exchanges today, 11 August. US inflation still supports the markets, positive EU prices
The stock exchanges today, 11 August. US inflation still supports the markets, positive EU prices



MILANO – The good data from US inflation continues to push the markets. Europe starts positive again this morning looking today at the weekly data on weekly subsidy requests in the United States, from which to be able to understand if the economy remains in excellent health by removing the specter of recession, but also leaving more space for supporters of a policy more restrictive monetary policy to combat inflation. The lists all start positive with the exception of London. Milano salt by 0.56%. The Asian sector was also positive, where Tokyo remained closed for holidays.

Fears of further reductions in supplies and austerity plans are pushing natural gas futures prices. In Amsterdam, prices continue to rise, after a cautious rise to 206 euros, now the price is already at 209.29 euros per megawatt hour, up by 1.91 percent.

Spread in calo

The spread between BTP and Bund tightens to 207.3 points after the drop already recorded yesterday. At the beginning of the day, the yield of the Italian 10-year is 2.98 per cent.

Euro slightly down

Start slightly lower this morning for the euro in the exchange rate with the dollar. The single currency is at $ 1.0289, down by 0.1%. The ratio is instead stable against the yen, at 136.93

See also  Bond financing of real estate enterprises has released a signal of recovery. Since the beginning of this year, 70 real estate enterprises have issued bonds of 147.5 billion yuan between banks.

