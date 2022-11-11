MILANO – The data on US inflation released yesterday, with price growth back to the level of January, gives the market hope of a less aggressive stance on the part of the Fed. Yesterday Wall Street he had a euphoric day with the S&P which closed its best session since 2020. Europe is therefore starting entirely upward. The same optimism also in Asia, which also benefits from the easing of some anti-Covid restrictions in China, such as the reduction of quarantine days for those traveling from abroad. Hong Kong flies and on the final bargaining runs by 7%. Also toast Tokyowith the Nikkei closing + 2.98%.

The inflation effect is also felt on commodities. Oil rose sharply in the morning, with WTI contracts expiring in December trading at $ 88.24.