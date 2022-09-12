Home Business The stock exchanges today, 12 September. Positive lists led by Wall Street. Unknown Europe for investors
Business

The stock exchanges today, 12 September. Positive lists led by Wall Street. Unknown Europe for investors

by admin
The stock exchanges today, 12 September. Positive lists led by Wall Street. Unknown Europe for investors

Positive session for Wall Street on Friday

Friday, session markedly higher on Wall Street, with the indices closing the week in positive territory, after three consecutive drops. Fed chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the need for the US central bank to continue with sharp interest rate hikes to curb inflation. “We cannot loosen monetary policy prematurely,” he warned. Christopher Waller, a member of the Fed’s board of governors, said he was in favor of a “significant other interest rate hike” at the close of the next meeting on September 20-21; he then said that it might be necessary to raise rates “well beyond 4%” from the current 2.25-2.50%. All investors are now betting on another 75-point hike, which would be the third in a row.

Also suggesting that the Fed will maintain an aggressive policy is the strength of the labor market, with new claims for unemployment benefits falling for the fourth consecutive week. Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada raised rates by 75 basis points last week, taking them above 3% (to 3.25%) for the first time in over 14 years, and, for the first time, the European Central Bank (ECB).

The Dow Jones was up 377.19 points (+ 1.19%), the S&P 500 closed up 61.18 points (+ 1.53%), the Nasdaq composite gained 250.18 points (+2 , 11%). During the week, the three indices gained 2.7%, 3.7% and 4.1% respectively.

See also  Stock markets today, April 18, 2022. Chinese growth beats expectations, but lockdowns weigh on the future

You may also like

Airplanes, 24-hour strike today. Ita activates inconvenience plan

Haitong Strategy: The Boom Trend of the New...

Nagel dictates the ECB’s hawkish line, the euro...

Japan stocks up; Nikkei 225 up 1.16% at...

Spread Btp-Bund at 232, the yield rises again...

US Treasury Secretary: Gasoline prices may continue to...

The battery capacity information of the four iPhone...

European stock exchanges towards a good start in...

The iPhone 14 series is online: the nominal...

Tokyo Stock Exchange + 1% with travel news...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy