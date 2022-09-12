Positive session for Wall Street on Friday

Friday, session markedly higher on Wall Street, with the indices closing the week in positive territory, after three consecutive drops. Fed chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the need for the US central bank to continue with sharp interest rate hikes to curb inflation. “We cannot loosen monetary policy prematurely,” he warned. Christopher Waller, a member of the Fed’s board of governors, said he was in favor of a “significant other interest rate hike” at the close of the next meeting on September 20-21; he then said that it might be necessary to raise rates “well beyond 4%” from the current 2.25-2.50%. All investors are now betting on another 75-point hike, which would be the third in a row.

Also suggesting that the Fed will maintain an aggressive policy is the strength of the labor market, with new claims for unemployment benefits falling for the fourth consecutive week. Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada raised rates by 75 basis points last week, taking them above 3% (to 3.25%) for the first time in over 14 years, and, for the first time, the European Central Bank (ECB).

The Dow Jones was up 377.19 points (+ 1.19%), the S&P 500 closed up 61.18 points (+ 1.53%), the Nasdaq composite gained 250.18 points (+2 , 11%). During the week, the three indices gained 2.7%, 3.7% and 4.1% respectively.