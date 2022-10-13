MILANO – The Fed is more determined than ever to stop inflation “at unacceptable levels”, the minutes of the Fed meeting on September 20-21 revealed Wednesday evening. Today, the data on American inflation can make this determination even more concrete: the expectation is that the general figure will slow down from 8.3 to 8.1%, with the slowdown in the energy component, but every surprise on the upside ( in particular for the core component, seen to strengthen from 6.3 to 6.5%) it could bring down the lists. “Inflation is too high and I strongly believe that bringing it back to our target is a necessary condition to achieve price stability and broad employment on a sustainable basis,” says Michelle Bowman, a member of the Fed board, to this day.

On the other hand, investors are already worried that the US rate run will overwhelm other central banks, forced to follow suit. Like the ECB, from whose president Christine Lagarde comes an appeal to “collaborate”, because the EU is dealing with a more pronounced risk-recession than in the US and with public debt tensions that have not dissipated. Another element of tension comes from the BoE, with the Truss government blaming the central bank (which tomorrow will stop extraordinary purchases of securities in support of the pound sterling and the UK debt) of any turbulence.

In this context, always with the theme of the energy crisis in the background, the European indices start down but then improve over the course of the day.