MILANO – The lists take their breath away after the rally on Monday, characterized by the optimism that also infected Wall Street (yesterday fourth session in a row upwards) on the American inflation data, arriving today: analysts bet on + 8% annual which would mean a start of a cooling of prices after + 8.5% in July. Numbers that would give the Fed a way to reason about a slowdown in monetary tightening, while the ECB confirms its tough approach and makes the euro appreciate. In any case, the market is still pricing in a substantial hike in US rates for next week’s meeting, after two 75 basis points.
To change the colors of the future picture a little are also the reports of large institutions: Jp Morgan, for example, he predicts that a “soft landing” is now more likely than a full-blown recession. Less pessimistic indications are precisely the inflation that moderates its grip, the wage race that slows it down, the stabilization of consumer confidence. The Ukrainian advances on the theater of war are encouraging purchases, while the price of gas remains down on the day in which Europe presents its plan to cut energy consumption: but for now, the price is still capped we do not speak.
Gas under 190 euros, today the EU measures on electricity
Gas, after a slow start, begins its descent pending the EU package of measures to deal with the energy crisis and expensive energy. In Amsterdam, the TTF reached a minimum of 185 euros per megawatt hour and then stabilized at 186, marking a decline of 2.41%.
Cautious increases on other European stock exchanges
Start with the plus sign for European stock exchanges that look at US inflation, the EU energy package and the German Zew index. Frankfurt marks a + 0.36% with the Dax at 13,450 points. Paris recorded a + 0.42% with the Cac 40 at 6,360 points. Weak London, which drops 0.1% with the Ftse 100 at 7,463 points.
Asia little moved, Tokyo + 0.25%
The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed higher on Wall Street, pending US inflation data. The Nikkei was up 0.25% to 28,614.63 points, the Topix gained 0.32% to 1,986.57 points.
The Chinese stock exchanges, returning to trading after the long holiday bridge, closed trading in positive territory amid fears about the new anti-Covid lockdown: the Shanghai Composite index gained 0.05%, at 3,263.80 points, while that of Sehnzhen gained 0.33%, reaching 2,125.05.
Milan flat after the first few bars
First trades marked by volatility for Piazza Affari which weakens and flattens. The Ftse Mib marks a marginal -0.08% to 22,587 points. To affect the turnaround of bankers who have gone negative with the spread between BTP and Bund which is approaching 230 points and the yield of the Italian ten-year just under 4% (3.96%). Unicredit sells 0.83%, Banco Bpm 0.79%, B for 0.74%, Intesa Sanpaolo 0.0.56%. Also in auction, Mps with a theoretical + 9.4%. Amplifon is confirmed well bought (+2). Among other sales on Pirelli (-1.45%), Iveco (-1.3%) and Nexi (-1%).
Euro still starts up
Upward start for the euro on currency markets awaiting US inflation data today which will also affect the Federal Reserve’s decision next week. The single European currency thus advanced by 0.18% to 1.0138 dollars while the yen rose by 0.2% to 142.4.
Oil, the price falls again
The price of oil falls slightly after yesterday’s growth. The Texas WTI fell 0.15%, in early trading, to $ 87.65 a barrel. Brent loses 0.17% to 93.7 dollars.
United Kingdom, unemployment falls in July
Britain’s unemployment rate fell to 3.6% in July from 3.8% in June. Analysts had expected the rate to remain at 3.8%.
Germany, inflation in August at + 7.9% per annum
Inflation in Germany in August recorded a variation of + 0.3% on the month and 7.9% on the year. This was indicated by the federal statistical agency destatis, thus confirming the data of the preliminary estimates. The inflation rate – the institute contextualizes – has thus slightly increased (July 2022: + 7.5%; June 2022: + 7.6%), remaining clearly above 7% for six months now. ‘The main reason for the high inflation is still the increase in the prices of energy and food products. Two measures of the aid package had a slight downward effect on the overall inflation rate, in particular from June to August 2022: the 9 euro ticket (for trains, ed) and the fuel discount “, explained georg thiel. , President of the Federal Statistical Office.