MILANO – The lists take their breath away after the rally on Monday, characterized by the optimism that also infected Wall Street (yesterday fourth session in a row upwards) on the American inflation data, arriving today: analysts bet on + 8% annual which would mean a start of a cooling of prices after + 8.5% in July. Numbers that would give the Fed a way to reason about a slowdown in monetary tightening, while the ECB confirms its tough approach and makes the euro appreciate. In any case, the market is still pricing in a substantial hike in US rates for next week’s meeting, after two 75 basis points.

To change the colors of the future picture a little are also the reports of large institutions: Jp Morgan, for example, he predicts that a “soft landing” is now more likely than a full-blown recession. Less pessimistic indications are precisely the inflation that moderates its grip, the wage race that slows it down, the stabilization of consumer confidence. The Ukrainian advances on the theater of war are encouraging purchases, while the price of gas remains down on the day in which Europe presents its plan to cut energy consumption: but for now, the price is still capped we do not speak.