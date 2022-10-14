Strong EU stock exchanges at the opening

Piazza Affari opens the last session of the week with a sharp rise, in line with the other European stock exchanges, in the wake of the rebound of Wall Street and the Asian markets. Investors grapple with the latest US inflation figures as speculations increase that the London government is giving up on the big tax cut plan that triggered the UK’s financial crisis in recent weeks.

Milan confirms yesterday’s bullish trend and in early trading the Ftse Mib index advanced by 1.52% to 21,101.70 points. On the Milanese market, the highest earnings are for A2a + 3.15%, Pirelli + 2.77%, Moncler + 2.66% and Azimut + 2.54%. In slight loss Leonardo -0.33%, Cnh -0.12%, Iveco -0.1%, Stellantis -0.05%.

The spread between ten-year BTPs and German Bund opens at 239 points, up from yesterday’s close at 236 points. The yield on Italian bonds rises to 4.569%. Finally, on the currency front, the euro opens up against the dollar but still stably below par, at 0.9790 (+ 0.18%). The common currency also gained against the British pound at 0.8648, up 0.25%, and against the yen at 144.38, with a growth of 0.35%. Dollar / yen exchange slightly in favor of the greenback at 147.44.