Home Business The stock exchanges today, 20 October. Weak Europe, waiting for the next moves by central banks
Business

The stock exchanges today, 20 October. Weak Europe, waiting for the next moves by central banks

by admin
The stock exchanges today, 20 October. Weak Europe, waiting for the next moves by central banks

MILANO – Weak and mixed start for European stock exchanges after Wall Street failed to close the third consecutive session on the rise yesterday. Futures on the US financial center today are penalized by the quarterly report below Tesla’s expectations, which closed the third quarter of the year with improving profits but falling revenues. Overall uncertainty prevails on the markets. In Asia, Tokyo filed trading down 0.8%.

The steps backwards in the European negotiations on the measures to be taken against expensive energy cause gas to rise slightly, which this morning opens in Amsterdam with a rise. However, the possible steps forward in the awaited meeting of the European Council today will be very important in this sense.

The European stock exchanges open mixed

The main European stock exchanges opened today’s session in contrast: a few minutes after the start of trading, Piazza Affari recorded -0.14%, with the Ftse Mib at 21,441 points. Negative also Frankfurt at -0.61% and London, which registers -0.32%. A plus sign for Paris, which gains 0.22%.

Stable departure for the spread

A smooth start for the spread between 10-year BTPs and German Bunds: the differential moves around 239 basis points, on the same levels as yesterday’s closing. The return of some tension on European government bonds raises the yield on the Treasury product to 4.8%

Currencies: euro rises, pound falls with the new crisis in the UK government

Euro up at the start of the day. The single currency rose 0.11% to $ 0.978 after first uncertain trading. The pound is falling, grappling with the new government crisis in London where, after the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng (replaced by Jeremy Hunt), the owner of the Interior, Suella Braverman, resigned. The pound is trading 1.122 against the dollar against 1.14 yesterday. Yen weak in Asia at 149.9-

See also  China Telecom: The winning rate for online issuance is 0.95629301% | Daily Economic News

Gas, slightly higher start

Start of growth for gas prices: on the Amsterdam market, the reference point for Europe, the methane future expiring in November grows by 4% to 117 euros per megawatt hour.

You may also like

Gas, Scholz’s wall on the roof at the...

Tatatu flies even today: + 22% and market...

Twitter, Musk: ‘asset has stood still for a...

It is reported that the production of the...

Markets: negative sentiment prevails, Hong Kong collapses to...

Intraday Quick Fact | The three major indexes...

Musk (Tesla): ‘China and Europe in recession, good...

Tesla, Musk dreams big: ‘it will have a...

Tesla: 3rd quarter earnings beat estimates, turnover at...

China’s real estate bond market fluctuates Gemdale Group...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy