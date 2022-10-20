MILANO – Weak and mixed start for European stock exchanges after Wall Street failed to close the third consecutive session on the rise yesterday. Futures on the US financial center today are penalized by the quarterly report below Tesla’s expectations, which closed the third quarter of the year with improving profits but falling revenues. Overall uncertainty prevails on the markets. In Asia, Tokyo filed trading down 0.8%.

The steps backwards in the European negotiations on the measures to be taken against expensive energy cause gas to rise slightly, which this morning opens in Amsterdam with a rise. However, the possible steps forward in the awaited meeting of the European Council today will be very important in this sense.