MILANO – Weak and mixed start for European stock exchanges after Wall Street failed to close the third consecutive session on the rise yesterday. Futures on the US financial center today are penalized by the quarterly report below Tesla’s expectations, which closed the third quarter of the year with improving profits but falling revenues. Overall uncertainty prevails on the markets. In Asia, Tokyo filed trading down 0.8%.
The steps backwards in the European negotiations on the measures to be taken against expensive energy cause gas to rise slightly, which this morning opens in Amsterdam with a rise. However, the possible steps forward in the awaited meeting of the European Council today will be very important in this sense.
The European stock exchanges open mixed
The main European stock exchanges opened today’s session in contrast: a few minutes after the start of trading, Piazza Affari recorded -0.14%, with the Ftse Mib at 21,441 points. Negative also Frankfurt at -0.61% and London, which registers -0.32%. A plus sign for Paris, which gains 0.22%.
Stable departure for the spread
A smooth start for the spread between 10-year BTPs and German Bunds: the differential moves around 239 basis points, on the same levels as yesterday’s closing. The return of some tension on European government bonds raises the yield on the Treasury product to 4.8%
Currencies: euro rises, pound falls with the new crisis in the UK government
Euro up at the start of the day. The single currency rose 0.11% to $ 0.978 after first uncertain trading. The pound is falling, grappling with the new government crisis in London where, after the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng (replaced by Jeremy Hunt), the owner of the Interior, Suella Braverman, resigned. The pound is trading 1.122 against the dollar against 1.14 yesterday. Yen weak in Asia at 149.9-
Gas, slightly higher start
Start of growth for gas prices: on the Amsterdam market, the reference point for Europe, the methane future expiring in November grows by 4% to 117 euros per megawatt hour.