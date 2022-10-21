MILANO – Weakness prevails in financial markets, with Wall Street futures pointing down and Asian markets subdued. There we can feel in particular the negative effect of a yen which has fallen to a 32-year low against the dollar, above the threshold of 150 on the Japanese currency.
In Europe, gas opens lower in Amsterdam after the agreement on the EU Council communiqué arrived overnight after a tough confrontation. President von der Leyen said that the next two to three weeks “will allow the European Commission to express itself very clearly on the mechanism” of a ceiling on the price of gas and “in late October-early November we will have this mechanism that can be made explicit and therefore made it work “. “On the gas price corridor and financial solidarity, I think we can go very quickly”, indicated the French EU president Charles Michel. From Draghi a simple joke: “It went well”: Italy is satisfied.
The European stock exchanges are confirmed in the red and worsening, after a series of positive sessions, with fears of recession returning to blow on the lists. The Old Continent area index leaves three quarters of a point on the ground with industrials and consumer goods stocks down while holding energy and financials. Among the individual squares, Paris loses 1.61%, Frankfurt 1.45%. London under the lens (-0.53%) with the United Kingdom struggling with yet another government crisis after the resignation of the premier, Liz Truss.
Attention also to Milan (-1.65%, Ftse Mib at 21,358 points) with the center-right today at the Quirinale for consultations while in the evening the S&P rating agency is expected to decide on the rating of Italy, currently BBB with outlook stable.
Gas, after the agreement in the EU arrived overnight, yields almost 8% with the price traveling just over 116 euros per megawatt hour. While the spread between BTPs and Bunds is close to 237 points with the Italian ten-year yield fluctuating at 4.81%. On the exchange front the euro is quite flat against the dollar with which it trades at 0.9782. The pound is in decline both on the single currency (-0.53%) and on the greenback (-0.57%).
Departure in sharp decline for the Paris (-1%) and Frankfurt (-1.1%) stock exchanges.
The spread between BTP and Bund opens higher
The spread between BTP and Bund starts to rise. The differential marks 236 points at the start from almost 234 points at yesterday’s closing. The yield of the Italian 10-year rises to 4.81%, almost 9 points more than the day before.
A downward start for gas after the European Energy Council reached an agreement overnight by deciding to move forward on the price cap and the alternative index to TTF. In Amsterdam, the start-up price drops 2.35% to 124 euros per megawatt hour. Yesterday’s closing was at 127 euros.
Essilux, nine months revenues + 8.8%. Confirmed estimates
In the first nine months of the year, the EssilorLuxottica group recorded revenues of € 18,388 million, up by 8.8% compared to the same period of 2021 (+ 15.5% at current exchange rates). Growth was 8.2% at constant exchange rates for the quarter.
The estimates are confirmed for an increase in ‘mid-single-digit’ annual turnover in the period 2022-2026 at constant exchange rates, with an adjusted operating profit between 19 and 20% of turnover in 2026.
Recession fears, weak Wall Street futures
A marked tightening of monetary policy – analysts estimate that US rates will reach 5% by May 2023 – depresses investors who fear the winds of recession: after yesterday’s weakening close, Wall Street futures hint at a new session to the downside. The contracts on the Dow Jones are down 0.23%, those on the S&P 500 0.40% while on the Nasdaq they are down by 0.75%.
It takes more than 150 yen to buy 1 dollar
The narrative of a further tightening of monetary policy by the Fed gives wings to the dollar, which on the yen crosses the threshold of 150 and is trading at 150.35. It had not happened since August 1990. The Japanese currency is paying for the accommodative policy of the Boj according to which inflation can still be under control.
European stock exchanges, falling futures
Future of European stock exchanges down on fears of recession and in view of a new squeeze on rates next week when the ECB meeting is scheduled. Contracts on the Eurostoxx 500 are down by 0.92%, those of the German DAX by 1.04%. Contracts for the London FTSE were also down, down by 0.47%.
Asian bags undertone
Asian stock markets subdued, reflecting investor fears of new rate hikes to fight inflation. Sentiment is negative, also due to the collapse of the yen against the dollar, which has fallen to new lows in 32 years. The greenback has crossed the threshold of 150 on the Japanese currency, which has not happened since August 1990. Tokyo drops 0.41%, Hong Kong 0.58% and Taiwan 0.96%. Mainland China‘s SZSE index fell 0.30% while Shanghai advanced 0.44%. The Korean Kospi index lost 0.26%.