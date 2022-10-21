Fears of recession, EU stock exchanges get worse. The gas drops

The European stock exchanges are confirmed in the red and worsening, after a series of positive sessions, with fears of recession returning to blow on the lists. The Old Continent area index leaves three quarters of a point on the ground with industrials and consumer goods stocks down while holding energy and financials. Among the individual squares, Paris loses 1.61%, Frankfurt 1.45%. London under the lens (-0.53%) with the United Kingdom struggling with yet another government crisis after the resignation of the premier, Liz Truss.

Attention also to Milan (-1.65%, Ftse Mib at 21,358 points) with the center-right today at the Quirinale for consultations while in the evening the S&P rating agency is expected to decide on the rating of Italy, currently BBB with outlook stable.

Gas, after the agreement in the EU arrived overnight, yields almost 8% with the price traveling just over 116 euros per megawatt hour. While the spread between BTPs and Bunds is close to 237 points with the Italian ten-year yield fluctuating at 4.81%. On the exchange front the euro is quite flat against the dollar with which it trades at 0.9782. The pound is in decline both on the single currency (-0.53%) and on the greenback (-0.57%).