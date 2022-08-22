MILANO – An uncertain opening is expected for the stock markets, constrained on the one hand by the dilemma between decisive action by central banks to combat inflation and the risk of recession and on the other by the energy crisis which is becoming more and more pressing in Europe. The markets had parted with Gazprom’s announcement of new maintenance on Nord Stream 1, with the prospect of zeroing the flow of gas to the West for three days.

The restart of the future sul gas signals an endless tension: right from the start the price goes above 270 euros per megaWatt hour on the Ttf in Amsterdam, a new record. The signs were tense before: Asia’s spot prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) hit a record high this week as Japanese and Korean buyers secured supplies before the winter, thereby reducing the spread of price with Europe. Russian gas flows to Europe via Nord Stream 1 are at 20% capacity and the uncertainty about a complete stop is supporting a high risk premium on gas prices in the region, where a heat wave is further aggravating the energy crisis. In Asia, the average LNG price for the October contract in Northeast Asia was estimated at $ 57 per million Btu (British thermal units), up $ 9 or 18.8% from the previous week.

In Europe, the epicenter of the problem remains Germany where, to give an idea of ​​the situation, the railways are preparing to prioritize trains carrying coal over passenger traffic, wrote the world on Sunday.

The markets are projected towards the Jackson Hole meeting, a summit of central bankers, where the number one of the Fed will speak on Friday, Jerome Powell, which is likely to strengthen the central bank’s commitment to do what it takes to fight inflation by keeping interest rates high for the long term. Meanwhile, in action Central Bank of China which has cut interest rates to support the economy weakened by the real estate crisis and the rigid containment policy of Covid. A week after cutting several key rates, it moved to two other rates: the primary one-year loan rate (Lpr), which is the benchmark for the most advantageous rates banks can offer to businesses and households, is was reduced from 3.70% to 3.65% and that of the five-year mortgage benchmark was reduced from 4.45% to 4.3%, the bank said. Both rates are now at historic lows. The one-year LPR was last lowered in January, the five-year LPR in May. The measure should encourage banks to make more loans at cheaper rates – a move that should in turn support business.

