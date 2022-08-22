MILANO – An uncertain opening is expected for the stock markets, constrained on the one hand by the dilemma between decisive action by central banks to combat inflation and the risk of recession and on the other by the energy crisis which is becoming more and more pressing in Europe. The markets had parted with Gazprom’s announcement of new maintenance on Nord Stream 1, with the prospect of zeroing the flow of gas to the West for three days.
The restart of the future sul gas signals an endless tension: right from the start the price goes above 270 euros per megaWatt hour on the Ttf in Amsterdam, a new record. The signs were tense before: Asia’s spot prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) hit a record high this week as Japanese and Korean buyers secured supplies before the winter, thereby reducing the spread of price with Europe. Russian gas flows to Europe via Nord Stream 1 are at 20% capacity and the uncertainty about a complete stop is supporting a high risk premium on gas prices in the region, where a heat wave is further aggravating the energy crisis. In Asia, the average LNG price for the October contract in Northeast Asia was estimated at $ 57 per million Btu (British thermal units), up $ 9 or 18.8% from the previous week.
Gas, Germany cuts consumption by 15-20 percent to avoid recession
by Luca Pagni
In Europe, the epicenter of the problem remains Germany where, to give an idea of the situation, the railways are preparing to prioritize trains carrying coal over passenger traffic, wrote the world on Sunday.
The markets are projected towards the Jackson Hole meeting, a summit of central bankers, where the number one of the Fed will speak on Friday, Jerome Powell, which is likely to strengthen the central bank’s commitment to do what it takes to fight inflation by keeping interest rates high for the long term. Meanwhile, in action Central Bank of China which has cut interest rates to support the economy weakened by the real estate crisis and the rigid containment policy of Covid. A week after cutting several key rates, it moved to two other rates: the primary one-year loan rate (Lpr), which is the benchmark for the most advantageous rates banks can offer to businesses and households, is was reduced from 3.70% to 3.65% and that of the five-year mortgage benchmark was reduced from 4.45% to 4.3%, the bank said. Both rates are now at historic lows. The one-year LPR was last lowered in January, the five-year LPR in May. The measure should encourage banks to make more loans at cheaper rates – a move that should in turn support business.
The Central Bank of China cuts rates in support of the economy
Spread slightly moved in the area 225 points
The spread between the ten-year BTP and the same German Bund maturity opens today at 226.5 basis points, with a decrease of 0.63%. The yield of the Italian ten-year is 3.469.
Gas, new price peak over 270 euros per mWh
Natural gas is still on the rise in Amsterdam after the new Nord Stream stop announced by Gazprom last Friday for 3 days. The duty contracts for the month of September rise by 10.41% to 270 euros per MWh.
Gas opens up again: record at 266 euros per megawatt hour
The gas rush does not stop, with a new rise today. After the record closing on Friday at 257.4 euros per MWH, the opening at the Ttf in Amsterdam sees a new record. At the opening of trading, the contract expiring in September reached the price of € 266.75 per MWh.
Negative closing for Tokyo: -0.5%
Tokyo’s Nikkei closed lower, in contrast to most of the Asian markets. Trading in Japan ended with a drop of 0.54% to 28,773.00 points. During the session, the Tokyo market was however able to file the losses given that the day had started with a decline of more than one percentage point.
Gold slightly down at the opening
Gold down at start: the spot contract is trading at $ 1,742.60 an ounce down -0.26%.
The weakness of oil continues on recession risks
Oil prices continue to decline after three days of gains. Fears of new interest rate hikes in the US, a global economic slowdown and a drop in oil demand in China are leading to a slowdown in prices.
The value of WTI futures in fact fell by 1.37% at the opening of the day to 89.53 dollars a barrel. Bret increases losses to 1.39% to $ 95.38.
Euro little moved at the start of the day: 1.0037 against the dollar
Euro little moved at the start of the day. The single currency sees a progress against the dollar of 0.05% to 1.0037 while it appreciates against the yen with a + 0.25% to 137.70. The greenback is holding strong at a 5-week high on a basket of currencies and rising another 0.20% against the yen at 137.19. On the other hand, the Chinese yuan falls to its weakest level since September 2020 after the loosening of the PBOC which lowered interest rates, in contrast to the other global central banks, to try to give new life to the troubled Chinese economy.
Interest rates concern, weak futures on Europe and Wall Street
All negative futures on Wall Street. In all likelihood, therefore, negotiations will open in negative territory in a week which, at least on the American front but not only, will inevitably be characterized by expectations and fears for the intervention of Fed number one Jerome Powel at the Jackson Hole meeting. Right now the Dow Jones futures travel with a loss of 0.42%, those on the S&P 500 at -0.46 and those on the Nasdaq at -0.56%.
As on Wall Street, in Europe, the main markets are seeing downward futures. Therefore, a difficult start to the week is expected also in the old continent, waiting for some macro data such as the manufacturing PMI index and some data on the GDP of the USA and Germany. The Dax is now down by 0.37%, as is the Ftse 100 at -0.31%.
The Central Bank of China (PBOC) cut the one-year Loan prime rate (LPR) by 5 basis points, from 3.70% to 3.65%, among the preferential rates offered by commercial banks to the best customers and reference for those applied to other loans.
The institute also cut the 5-year rate that is a benchmark for real estate mortgages to 4.30%, from 4.45%, in addition to the unexpected 15 basis point scissoring decided in May to support weak demand. of loans for the housing crisis. With the economy in trouble, the PBOC is following a reverse path on rates compared to what is happening worldwide.