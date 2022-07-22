MILANO – A day of reflection on the financial markets is announced, in the aftermath of the ECB’s moves and in the midst of the crisis of the Draghi government. The Eurotower announced its first rate hike in 11 years, twice as much as initially indicated: an aggressive move that allows it to take leeway to slow down if the economy derails. And also an outstretched hand to the hawks, who on the other hand approved the anti-spread shield that is triggered in the event of disorderly reactions from the markets as long as the countries that request it are in line with the budget indications of the EU and the commitments of the Recovery .

Now among market operators it is all about trying to figure out what the exact breaking point of the spread between BTP and Bund is that could trigger this limit of disorderly reaction of the markets, with some strategists – says Bloomberg – who identify it at around 250 basis points, just above the peaks of June when the ECB itself called the governors for an emergency meeting and the announcement of the shield then materialized yesterday.

The markets in this context take a bearish bias, while looking at the indications of the upcoming PMI manufacturing indices. In the morning, Tokyo closed 0.4% higher in a weak context for the Eastern markets. Concern on Wall Street after Snap’s quarterly report: the social network company lost 47 billion in capitalization after a disappointing quarter for online advertising prospects, which also weighed on other tech stocks.