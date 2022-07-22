Home Business The stock exchanges today, 22 July. Uncertain markets after the ECB, the spread holds at 230 points
The stock exchanges today, 22 July. Uncertain markets after the ECB, the spread holds at 230 points

MILANO – A day of reflection on the financial markets is announced, in the aftermath of the ECB’s moves and in the midst of the crisis of the Draghi government. The Eurotower announced its first rate hike in 11 years, twice as much as initially indicated: an aggressive move that allows it to take leeway to slow down if the economy derails. And also an outstretched hand to the hawks, who on the other hand approved the anti-spread shield that is triggered in the event of disorderly reactions from the markets as long as the countries that request it are in line with the budget indications of the EU and the commitments of the Recovery .

Now among market operators it is all about trying to figure out what the exact breaking point of the spread between BTP and Bund is that could trigger this limit of disorderly reaction of the markets, with some strategists – says Bloomberg – who identify it at around 250 basis points, just above the peaks of June when the ECB itself called the governors for an emergency meeting and the announcement of the shield then materialized yesterday.

The markets in this context take a bearish bias, while looking at the indications of the upcoming PMI manufacturing indices. In the morning, Tokyo closed 0.4% higher in a weak context for the Eastern markets. Concern on Wall Street after Snap’s quarterly report: the social network company lost 47 billion in capitalization after a disappointing quarter for online advertising prospects, which also weighed on other tech stocks.

Growth fears return, weak futures

Doubts about the economic prospects are resuming the scene after the Draghi crisis and the moves of the ECB. The stoxx 50 euro futures fall by 0.56%, those of the Milan Ftse Mib by 0.46%, not far from those of the other European squares. Those on Wall Street are also weak.

After the sharp decline of the eve, the Petroleum try to rise: the September contracts of the WTI rise by 1.28% to 97.54 dollars a barrel, those of the Brent with the same maturity by 1.33% to 105.22 dollars.

On the foreign exchange front, theeuro it is down slightly to $ 1.0185 (from $ 1.0199 at yesterday’s close). The euro / yen is at 140.399 (from 140.92), while the dollar / yen is at 137.843.

Tokyo, seventh positive closing

Another positive closing, the seventh consecutive for the Tokyo Stock Exchange, helped by the earnings of the day before Wall Street, reassured by some less negative than expected company results, such as those of Tesla. The Nikkei index gained 0.4% to 27,914.66 points, appreciating 4.2% over the past week and returning to its highest close in a month and a half. The broader Topix index rose 0.28% to 1,955.97 points.

However, the weak economic indicators and the seventh wave of Covid-19 are worrying, with over 180,000 new daily cases recorded yesterday in the archipelago, a new national record since the beginning of the pandemic. But at the moment the government has no plans to restore the restrictions. Among the weak stocks were the values ​​of Japanese airlines Ana holdings (-0.94% to 2,414 Yen) and Japan airlines (-1.75% to 2,242 Yen) which suffered in the face of the new wave of Covid-19 and the prospects weak of US companies.

The other Asian squares, on the other hand, moved weakly.

Gas opens sharply

Natural gas opens strongly on the market in Amsterdam. Futures contracts for the month of July rise by 2.5% to 159.49 euros per MWh.

