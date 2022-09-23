MILANO – The new monetary tightening and the consequent fears of a recession continue to weigh on the mood of the markets. The European stock markets look down at the end of the week. The same fears were recorded in Asia, with Tokyo closed for holidays after yesterday the government had to intervene in the foreign exchange market to defend the yen, which is constantly devaluing against the dollar.
The euro remains at a 20-year low on the greenback while the tightening on US rates still pushes Treasury yields. The US 10-year hit an 11-year high at 3.718% overnight, while the two-year yield remained well above 4%.
On the energy front, the drop in the price of oil continues. In the morning, the barrel of crude oil for delivery in November is trading at 83.37 dollars with a decrease of 0.14%. Brent with delivery in November changes hands at 90.31 dollars with a decrease of 0.17%. Gas increased slightly in Amsterdam, with futures in October gaining 0.28% to 188 euros per MWh.
European stocks down on startup
European stock exchanges open slightly on the back of the negative closing on Wall Street. The Fed’s new monetary tightening and interest rate hikes by other central banks are reinforcing fears of a global economic recession. In early trading, the Cac 40 index in Paris drops 0.38% to 5,896.12 points, the Dax 30 in Frankfurt falls by 0.21% to 12,505.23 points and the Ftse 100 in London marks -0, 05% at 7,156.30 points. In Piazza Affari the Ftse Mib marks a drop of 0.27% to 21,743 points.
Upward opening for the spread
Upward opening due to the differential between Italian BTPs and German ten-year bunds, which reaches 220.2 basis points against 219.6 points on the eve. The Italian annual yield rises by 1.8 points to 4.173%.