MILANO – The new monetary tightening and the consequent fears of a recession continue to weigh on the mood of the markets. The European stock markets look down at the end of the week. The same fears were recorded in Asia, with Tokyo closed for holidays after yesterday the government had to intervene in the foreign exchange market to defend the yen, which is constantly devaluing against the dollar.

The euro remains at a 20-year low on the greenback while the tightening on US rates still pushes Treasury yields. The US 10-year hit an 11-year high at 3.718% overnight, while the two-year yield remained well above 4%.

On the energy front, the drop in the price of oil continues. In the morning, the barrel of crude oil for delivery in November is trading at 83.37 dollars with a decrease of 0.14%. Brent with delivery in November changes hands at 90.31 dollars with a decrease of 0.17%. Gas increased slightly in Amsterdam, with futures in October gaining 0.28% to 188 euros per MWh.