MILANO – After the official handover by Mario Draghi, the government of Giorgia Meloni looks out to a second bell test: that of the financial markets, which restart after the official settlement. Investors are focused on many other problems at the moment, awaiting the first concrete steps of the executive which will in any case be observed in particular on spending choices, on coverage for new incoming aid, on the execution of the NRP. Futures on Europe are positive, as are those on Wall Street, despite the skidding in Asia.
A lot of meat on the fire, it was said. And the ECB weekwhich will raise rates again, but there are also clouds over the future of Chinese: Hong Kong it dropped after Xi Jinping’s all-in on Beijing power, while China‘s GDP rose 3.9% in Q3 year-on-year and now the 5.5% annual target is at risk.
Evolution in sight also in Great Britain: after the news of the step backwards of Boris Johnsonwith the solo Rishi Sunak in the running for the hot premier seat, the pound has strengthened despite the fact that for insiders the worst is not at all behind: Ing sees it at $ 1.05 by the end of the year and BofA continues to maintain its bet on parity.
-
China, growth of 3.9% in the third quarter. Annual goal at risk
Asian stock exchanges in red, Tokyo holds
The Asian stock exchanges are all in red except Tokyo. Hong Kong collapses, falling to a 13-year low after the National Congress of the Communist Party renewed the third term of President Xi Jinping, accentuating fears that economic growth is being sacrificed in favor of ideological policies.
The Hang Seng Index is down about 7% and touches the levels last seen during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis. Shares of tech giants Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings plummeted by 10% and 8%, respectively. The Japanese Nikkei index, on the other hand, closed up by 0.31% to 26,974.90 points supported by expectations of a slowdown in the Fed’s monetary tightening starting from December. In red the Chinese squares. China‘s GDP grew by 3.9% annually in the third quarter, more than the expected 3.3% rise but below the government’s target of 5.5% for the end of the year. The zero Covid policy and the real estate crisis are holding back growth. Shanghai loses 2.11% while Shenzen loses about 2%.
Fears about China cut down on oil. Gas down in Amsterdam to June levels
Oil prices fall sharply on the markets, worried about the reaffirmation of the political course of Xi Jinping, in favor of a tight lockdown that will depress China‘s consumption. The country has also released data on the surplus which show a marked slowdown in imports. The WTI of Texas thus lost 1% to 84.1 dollars a barrel while the Brent of the North Sea lost 1% to 92.56 dollars.
The price of natural gas in Europe continues its downward trend and at the start of the week at the Ttf the contract for November is trading at 101.1 euros per megawatt hour, down 10.9% compared to the last closing. The EU has stepped up its efforts to address the surge in energy prices and the fuel supply crisis. Governments have come together to support urgent measures, including a price cap, as well as a plan to initiate joint purchases of natural gas. Prices were already falling as demand eased due to warmer-than-usual temperatures this fall and plentiful LNG supplies. Gas storage sites in Europe are over 92% full, and Germany’s storage rate has reached 96%. Norway’s gas production was lower than expected in September, which immediately sparked concerns about reduced supplies.
Btp-Bund spreads in sharp decline at the restart. Weak euro
Opening in sharp decline due to the differential between Italian BTPs and German ten-year Bunds., Which fell to 226.2 points against 232 at Friday’s closing. The Italian annual yield is down by 13.8 points to 4.59%.
Euro stable at the start of the markets: the single European currency changes hands at 0.9859 dollars (-0.01%). The pound rose to 1.1379 (+ 0.67%) after former premier Jhonson decided not to reapply for the post of prime minister, paving the way, without jolts, for former finance minister Rishi Sunak. In Asia the yen fluctuates at 148.9 against the dollar.
Future positivi a Wall Street
Positive futures on Wall Street after Friday’s close rally supported by rumors that some members of the Fed’s FOMC have expressed the need to assess a slowdown in the pace of the hikes starting from December. Futures for the Dow Jones are up 0.26%, those for the Nasdaq are up 0.47% and those for the S&P 500 are up 0.29%.
Fly the Moscow-Beijing trade
Trade revenue between Russia and China increased 32.5% year-on-year to $ 136.08 billion between January and September 2022, China‘s main customs administration reported Monday. Tass reports it. According to the data released, Chinese exports to Russia gained 10.3% within nine months of this year, to 52.24 billion dollars. The import of Russian goods and services increased by 51.6% to 83.84 billion dollars. Crude oil, natural gas and coal account for about 70% of the value of raw materials imported from China from Russia. Other key export items from Russia include copper and copper ore, lumber, fuel, and seafood. China is exporting a wide range of products to Russia, with a significant share taken from smartphones, industrial and specialized equipment, toys, footwear, vehicles, air conditioners and computers. Trade turnover between Russia and China gained 35.8% in 2021 and hit a record $ 146.88 billion.
Hong Kong collapses: -4.2% and lows for 13 years
The Hong Kong stock market tumbled more than 4% during the session after a weak start. Investors are concerned about Chinese President Xi Jinping’s decision to hand over key economic posts to his allies who support the “zero Covid” policy. Shortly after opening in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index fell 4.22% to 15,526.82 points, the lowest level in 13 years. The Shanghai Stock Exchange composite index also slipped 0.73% to 3,016.87 points. Investors are waiting to know which direction Beijing’s economic policy will take after Xi Jinping is reconfirmed at the helm of China.
But Xi’s decision to surround himself with his close allies in favor of the “zero Covid” policy suggests that Beijing will not change this strategy, held responsible for the sharp decline in growth in the world‘s second largest economy. Operators remain wait-and-see, despite the data released just now by Beijing on GDP growth in the third quarter, which rebounded by 3.9% on an annual basis, which puts the annual target of 5.5% at risk.
Oil prices drop in Asian markets after disappointing Chinese data. Despite the increase compared to August, China‘s crude oil imports in September stood at 9.79 million barrels per day, down 2% from the previous year. WTI futures lost 0.84% to 84.30 dollars a barrel while Brent futures fell 0.51% to 93 dollars a barrel.
China, growth of 3.9% in the third quarter. Annual goal at risk
In the third quarter, the Chinese economy grew by 3.9% in 2022 compared to the same period of the previous year.
This was announced by the Beijing statistical office, releasing a data that should have been published in the days of the Communist Party congress on Tuesday, but which was instead postponed without providing justifications. After a growth of just 0.4% in the previous quarter, the second world economy continues to suffer the consequences of the Zero Covid policy and the real estate crisis: in addition, the high levels of corporate debt and weak domestic demand are slowing the economy. of the country.
In light of this data, the Beijing government could miss the 5.5% growth target set for 2022. According to Bloomberg economists, it is foreseeable that the result will fail (which was already at its lowest in thirty years) and grow 3.3%. The World Bank expects only 2.8% growth for China for the full year.