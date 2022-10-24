MILANO – After the official handover by Mario Draghi, the government of Giorgia Meloni looks out to a second bell test: that of the financial markets, which restart after the official settlement. Investors are focused on many other problems at the moment, awaiting the first concrete steps of the executive which will in any case be observed in particular on spending choices, on coverage for new incoming aid, on the execution of the NRP. Futures on Europe are positive, as are those on Wall Street, despite the skidding in Asia.

A lot of meat on the fire, it was said. And the ECB weekwhich will raise rates again, but there are also clouds over the future of Chinese: Hong Kong it dropped after Xi Jinping’s all-in on Beijing power, while China‘s GDP rose 3.9% in Q3 year-on-year and now the 5.5% annual target is at risk.

Evolution in sight also in Great Britain: after the news of the step backwards of Boris Johnsonwith the solo Rishi Sunak in the running for the hot premier seat, the pound has strengthened despite the fact that for insiders the worst is not at all behind: Ing sees it at $ 1.05 by the end of the year and BofA continues to maintain its bet on parity.