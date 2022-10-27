MILANO – Markets awaited in view of the decision of the European Central Bank, which, according to analysts’ expectations, will raise the cost of money by another 75 basis points and could also adjust the mechanisms of liquidity auctions at ultra-favorable conditions for the banks (Tltro) which now, thanks to the rise in rates, are able to profit from us simply by depositing that money with the ECB itself. In the background, but without waiting for official communications, there remains the discourse of Quantitative tightening, or the reduction of the budget inflated over the years by the various securities purchase programs.

Among investors, note the Bloomberg, for now a kind of optimism prevails linked to the fact that a slowdown is expected in the Fed’s tightening cycle, now that the economy shows signs of slowing that should lead to some calm on prices. Certainly there are no indications encouraged by the Big Tech quarterly, with Meta disappointing after Microsoft and Google have already launched signs of weakness. Also worth seeing are the numbers of US GDP, which will be able to give further indications to American bankers. Hong Kong, meanwhile, is rebounding after sharp drops following Xi Jinping’s power squeeze.