MILANO – European markets try to put recession fears behind them, taking off after the cautious session in Asia. The indications on the openings are also positive on Wall Street, for the moment, after the -1.1% of the Dow last night with the official entry into the “bear market“, or a loss of 20% from the previous peak. It remains a very complicated junction on the markets, with the case-pound which continues to take the front pages: according to the Bloomberg, the bets of traders who see it at 1 with the dollar have increased, after Monday’s lows of 1.035. Today the British currency is recovering a bit. It is no better on equities, where Goldman Sachs launched his alert: better “underweight” the shares in the strategic portfolio for the next three months, given that the rise in real yields and the bogeyman of the recession suggest that the correction is not over yet. And the bond was also sold, with the yields of Treasury which went a step from 3.9% to the highest since 2010.

In Italy we continue to look to the post-vote: yesterday in the late evening the S&P rating agency he commented on Fdi’s clear statement, noting that Giorgia Meloni’s government is faced with “difficult choices” in the context of the European recession and high debt. The budgetary room for maneuver is “limited” for Italy between a debt that should settle at just under 138% at the end of 2022 and a deficit forecast this year at 6.3%. “Despite this, we do not anticipate imminent budgetary risks from the transition to the new government”, observes S&P, predicting a “mild recession” for Italy in 2023 with GDP falling by 0.1%. For 2024, GDP is expected to grow by 1.5%. The spread meanwhile continues to signal tension: upon reopening the differential touches 250 basis points. And today is the first day of auctions for the Meloni-era Treasury.