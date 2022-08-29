Weak EU lists

The main European stock exchanges remain weak in the wake of Jerome Powell’s speech, who last Friday in Jackson Hole called for “strong action” to fight inflation. A signal that weighed on Western markets on Friday, to affect today’s morning in Asia and the Pacific. US futurers are down in the absence of relevant macroeconomic data. The worst is Paris (-1.22%), slightly preceded by Madrid and Frankfurt (-1.15% for both), while London is closed for holidays.

Contrasted crude oil (Wti -1.16% to 94.14 dollars a barrel) and natural gas (-11.85% to 298.99 euros per MWh in Amsterdam), while the dollar remains strong at 1.0058 euros , remaining above par with the single currency, and rises to 1.167 against the pound.

All sectors are in the red, starting with the semiconductor sector, with Nordic (-4.33%) and Asm (-2.58%) under pressure, while Stm (-1.34%) appears to be more cautious. Weak are the automakers Volvo (-1.35%) and Volkswagen (-1.15%), while Renault is cautious (-0.33%). The luxury sector weighs starting from LVmh (-2.29%), Kering (-2.12%) and Hermes (-2%). Moncler is more cautious (-1.45%) in Piazza Affari. The utilities Engie (-2.6%), Rwe (-2.24%), A2a (-2.2%), Hera (-2.17%) and Enel (-1.65%) are in difficulty. On the other hand, the oil ToitalEnergies (-0.28%) and Eni (-0.3%) are more cautious, unlike Shell (-0.69% in Amsterdam, while in London it is not traded). Minus sign for Bbva (-1.65%) and Bnp (-1.1%), Intesa (-0.65%) and Bper (-0.5%) banks. Sluggish Unicredit (-0.23%), in contrast to Banco Bpm (+ 1.1%).

The differential between Italian BTPs and German ten-year Bunds remained above 230 points (230.9 points), with the Italian annual yield rising by 15.8 points to 3.84% in a day of tension on all bond yields of EU state, from the German ones (+14.6 points) to the French ones (+14.4 points) and the Spanish ones (+15.7 points).