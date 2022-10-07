MILANO – The energy crisis and the geopolitical risks linked to the war sow uncertainty on the markets in the last session of the week. In Prague, the European leaders gathered still cannot find an agreement on the question of the gas price ceiling while the president from the United States Joe Biden calls for Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threat to be taken seriously. There is expectation for the monthly report on American employment, arriving this afternoon from which important indications could arrive on the health of the US economy and consequently on the possible next moves by the Fed, called to curb inflation by holding the risk of recession is always under control.

In this context, the market response is characterized by prudence. Asian indices finished lower, also driven by weak Wall Street sitting, with Tokyo which concluded trading at -0.71%.

On the energy front, a lower start for the gas. In Amsterdam, the future expiring in November in early trading is 166 euros per megawatt hour, down by 5% compared to yesterday’s close.