The stock exchanges today 8 August: the banks collapse after the extra profit tax

The start of a marked decline for Piazza Affari with the securities of the main credit institutions that are unable to make money (and then open in deep red), weighed down by the news that yesterday the government approved a legislative decree which provides for a tax on the extra profits of the banks. The other main Stock Exchanges of the Old Continent were also weak.

In Milan the Ftse Mib drops 2%, in Paris the Cac40 slips by 0.24%, in Frankfurt the Dax40 by 0.37%, in Madrid the Ibex35 by half a percentage point, in Amsterdam the Aex by 0.12 % and in London the Ftse100 opened down 0.44%.

On the macro front, German July inflation was confirmed at +0.3% on month and at +6.2% on year, when expectations rise for US inflation which will be published on Thursday, while Friday will be the turn of producer prices. Meanwhile, the Chinese trade balance surplus rose beyond expectations, even if exports suffered a decline of 14.5% on an annual basis against an expected -13.2%: this is the most significant drop since February 2020 Globally, investors are wondering when the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates, after 11 hikes in less than a year and a half. An interest rate cut is possible in the first half of 2024, but it will depend on the data, according to John Williams, chairman of the New York Fed. However, for Fed board member Michelle Bowman, further hikes may be needed if inflation is not brought down to 2%.

In Milan, the main banking stocks are in deep red, Bper loses 11%, Banco Bpm 9%, Intesa Sanpaolo 7.6%, Banca Mps 6.9%, Unicredit 6.2% and Mediobanca 3.3%. Asset management also fell markedly, Fineco -5.6%, Banca Mediolanum -5% and Banca Generali -2.7%. On the foreign exchange market, the euro returned below the threshold of 1.1 dollars, it changed hands at 1.099 dollars (1.1002 at yesterday’s close). The single currency is also worth 157.232 yen (156.567), while the dollar/yen ratio is 143.044 (142.309). Oil prices are down: the October delivery contract on Brent loses 0.56% to 84.86 dollars a barrel and the September contract on the WTI loses 0.54% to 81.5 dollars a barrel. Finally, in Amsterdam the price of gas fell by 0.75% to 30.26 euros per megawatt hour.

