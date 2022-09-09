MILANO – Positive restart for the European stock exchanges following the maxi rate hike decided by the Fed. The Fed’s decision on the rates front also supports the euro, which has regained parity on the dollar after falling in recent days to a minimum in 20 years. Asian stock exchanges closed higher with China‘s inflation slowing in August and the dollar weakening. In the spotlight are the moves by central banks to curb the price rush as the clouds of a global recession thicken. In Tokyo, the Nikkei index closes at + 0.53%.

Higher opening for European stock exchanges Positive opening for all the main European stock market indices. Milan rises by 0.4%. The Dax of Frankfurt scores + 0.38% at the start, while the Cac 40 of Paris gains 0.41%. The Ftse 100 in London also performed well, up by 0.76% at the opening, and the Ibex 35 in Madrid, which started the session with a + 0.72%. Chinese inflation slows down Inflation slows down in China in August. According to data from the National Statistics Office, consumer prices rose by 2.5% on an annual basis, compared to 2.7 in July. In data it is lower than expected with analysts forecasting a 2.8% increase. Producer prices in August rose 2.3% year-on-year, slowing from the 4.2% increase in July and marking the slowest pace since February 2021. Spread rising, BTP over 4% The spread between BTP and Bund opens up to 231 points, compared to 224 points at yesterday's closing and after the ECB's interest rate hike. The yield of the Italian 10-year also rises to 4.07%, with an increase of 11 basis points compared to yesterday's closing