Opening in red for EU stock exchanges. Rising spread

Difficult opening for European equities. The data on the decline in consumption in England and above all the boom in German producer prices are penalizing the main markets. Black jersey for the Dax of Frankfurt which at the opening of trading lost 0.74% to 13,597.32 points. All the other main European markets are also bad: Cac40 in Paris at -0.52% at 6,523.76 points, Ftse Mib at -0.30% at 22,916.00 points, Ftse 100 at -0.27% at 7,523.50 points points.

The words of St. Louis Fed chairman James Bullard that another 75 basis point rate hike is necessary in September cast water on the fire of hopes of investors who were betting on a slowdown in monetary policy tightening and penalize the trend of the European stock exchanges. Especially since a new alarm has come from German producer prices, which rose much more than expected in July due to expensive energy. On the other hand, the number one of the Kansans City Fed, Esther George, was more cautious. While confirming the need for new rate hikes, she stressed that the pace of the tightening has yet to be decided.

The tensions are discharged in a flare-up of the yields of the entire sector of sovereign bonds of the Eurozone. At the start of the session, the spread between BTP and Bund widens: it goes to 225 basis points from the 222 basis points of yesterday’s final. The yield on Italian bonds rose to 3.42% from 3.32% recorded at yesterday’s closing. The yield on the Bund also continues to rise, returning well above 1% which is trading today at 1.17% from 1.09% of the last reference yesterday.