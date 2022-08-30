MILANO – The European markets are trying to react after the tensions of the last few days. Concern grew on the markets after Fed chairman Jerome Powell insisted on the need for a hard line on the rate hike to stem the inflation rush. An indication that in Europe, already struggling with the fear of a possible recession, has joined the possible accumulation of short positions on European assets made by foreign funds. Downward bets first against Eurozone stocks, then against the single currency which would have contributed to the declines recorded in recent sessions. Today theeuro starts on parity with the dollar.
Europe starts today with a more positive tone. In Asia, Tokyo closed up too, closing trading at + 1.14%.
Il gas opens higher: in Amsterdam the price rises to 276 euros per MWh, with an increase of 1.2% compared to yesterday’s closing
First positive exchanges in Europe
A few minutes after the start of trading, the Dax index in Frankfurt rises by 0.51% to 12,959.14 points, the Cac index in Paris gains 0.56% to 6,257.34 points, the Ftse Mib index di Milano advanced by 0.79% to 22,015.00 points. Madrid also did well at + 0.64%.
Oil slightly down
Oil prices for delivery on the markets this morning are slightly down: WTI is trading at 96.83 dollars a barrel, with a decrease of 0.18%, while Brent is trading at 102.51 dollars a barrel, with a decrease of 0. 42%
Stable spread in start-up, BTP yield down
The spread between BTP and Bund opens stable at 229 basis points. The Italian 10-year yield drops to 3.76%, compared to 3.79 at yesterday’s close.