MILANO – The European markets are trying to react after the tensions of the last few days. Concern grew on the markets after Fed chairman Jerome Powell insisted on the need for a hard line on the rate hike to stem the inflation rush. An indication that in Europe, already struggling with the fear of a possible recession, has joined the possible accumulation of short positions on European assets made by foreign funds. Downward bets first against Eurozone stocks, then against the single currency which would have contributed to the declines recorded in recent sessions. Today theeuro starts on parity with the dollar.

Europe starts today with a more positive tone. In Asia, Tokyo closed up too, closing trading at + 1.14%.

Il gas opens higher: in Amsterdam the price rises to 276 euros per MWh, with an increase of 1.2% compared to yesterday’s closing