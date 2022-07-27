MILANO – A day of waiting for the markets, as they await the conclusion of the opinion of the Fed’s monetary policy committee. This evening, President Jerome Powell is expected to announce a new massive rate hike, with an expected adjustment of at least three-quarters of a point to counter the rush. of prices.
The EU lists start with a cautious rise. Milan rises by 0.67%, London between + 0.37%, Frankfurt + 0.48% and Paris is up fractionally. Saipem is doing well in Piazza Affari after the half-yearly accounts published today. In Asia Tokyo on the other hand, it closed with a rise of 0.2%.
Prices are still in the spotlight gas, with the start of new cuts in supplies through the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline by Gazprom. In Amsterdam, the price rises to € 212 per megatt hour, an increase of 6%. On the other hand, the prices of the Petroleum: WTI advances by 0.38%, to 95.40 dollars a barrel and Brent advances by 0.13% to 104.35 dollars.
Slightly rising gold
Gold slightly up at the start of the day: the spot contract is traded at 1,719.84 dollars an ounce, up by 0.15%
Ulrich Korner new CEO of Credit Suisse
Ulrich Korner will be the new CEO of Credit Suisse from 1 August, replacing Thomas Gottstein. Bloomberg reports, noting that the bank also announced that it is conducting a broad strategic assessment, with the aim of “considering alternatives that go beyond the conclusions of last year’s strategic review”.
The Investment Bank Division will appoint David Miller and Michael Ebert as Co-Heads of Banking and Markets, respectively. Christian Meissner, CEO of the Investment Bank, will focus on the ongoing strategic transformation of the business.
Credit Suisse will provide further details on the progress of the strategic review, including specific performance objectives, with the results for the third quarter.
Germany, consumer confidence falls
In August, German consumer confidence dropped to -30.6 points from -27.7 in the previous month of July. The result is worse than analysts’ expectations which indicated -29.5 for next August.