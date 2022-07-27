MILANO – A day of waiting for the markets, as they await the conclusion of the opinion of the Fed’s monetary policy committee. This evening, President Jerome Powell is expected to announce a new massive rate hike, with an expected adjustment of at least three-quarters of a point to counter the rush. of prices.

The EU lists start with a cautious rise. Milan rises by 0.67%, London between + 0.37%, Frankfurt + 0.48% and Paris is up fractionally. Saipem is doing well in Piazza Affari after the half-yearly accounts published today. In Asia Tokyo on the other hand, it closed with a rise of 0.2%.

Prices are still in the spotlight gas, with the start of new cuts in supplies through the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline by Gazprom. In Amsterdam, the price rises to € 212 per megatt hour, an increase of 6%. On the other hand, the prices of the Petroleum: WTI advances by 0.38%, to 95.40 dollars a barrel and Brent advances by 0.13% to 104.35 dollars.