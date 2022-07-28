MILANO – European markets move higher, despite fuzzy futures, in the aftermath of the US Federal Reserve’s second consecutive 75-point rate hike.

As Abn Amro analysts note, the Monetary Policy Committee has changed its communications strategy by blurring the contours on the size of the next hikes. The reading was twofold. On the one hand, after this umpteenth strong squeeze, the trend of the data will guide the moves of the Fed, struggling with the highest inflation in 40 years. Given that the current rate level is very close to what is considered the neutral rate (2.25-2.5%), the Fed is now more comfortable and does not have to tie its hands to super hikes in the future: it does not feel more “around the curve” and now he will be able to assess the adequacy of his policy from time to time, “commented Elliot Clarke, Westpac’s senior economist.” Moving forward – suggested Rajesh Nakadi, investment manager at Bny Mellon Wealth Management – if we expect rates to depend on data, this will likely mean that in upcoming Fed meetings, “there will be more graduality on rates. And indeed the Nasdaq yesterday recorded a very strong rally. But, on the other hand, the markets still have read some hawkish nuances in the position of President Powell who wanted to emphasize that “unusually large” steps such as those of yesterday can again be made.

In light of these reflections, a mixed day is expected on the main European stock exchanges.

Attention now turns to today’s data on US GDP for the second quarter, estimated to be slightly up, even if the model of the Atlanta Fed expects a decline of 1.6% cyclical which, if confirmed, would determine a technical recession in the States. United. Also today, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will talk by phone to try to ease the tensions related to the trip to Taiwan of the Speaker of the US House, Nancy Pelosi. And in the evening the quarterly reports of two super big names like Amazon and Apple are expected, in a context in which the rise in prices is negatively impacting consumption, especially high-end ones.