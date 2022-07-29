Quarterly. Essilux, profit + 26% at the end of June

In a macroeconomic context that even EssilorLuxottica recognizes as “difficult”, the first half of the eyewear giant closes with comparable turnover growth of 14.7% at current exchange rates to almost 12 billion (11,994 million), an adjusted operating profit of € 2.2 billion (+ 21.4%) and an adjusted net profit of € 1,548 million (+ 25.8% at current exchange rates). We read it in a note.

EssilorLuxottica recorded solid cash generation, with consolidated free cash flow reaching € 906 million in the first six months of the year. The company also closed the first half with 3.7 billion euros in cash and a net financial debt of 10.4 billion euros (of which 3.2 billion in leasing debt) against a net debt of 9 , 7 billion at the end of December 2021.

Essilux looks into the distance, leaning on the shoulders of its founder. “We have paved the way for long-term growth, supported by important projects and partnerships, and by the integration of GrandVision, which is already bringing several benefits – explains the president and to Francesco Milleri – We launched the OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation to maximize our social impact, an important step towards achieving the goal of solving vision problems in the world in a generation. Looking to the future, we will continue to carry forward the vision of our President Leonardo Del Vecchio, whose leadership and values ​​remain a inspiration for all of us “. Together with deputy ad Paul du Saillant, they commented on the results for the half year: “We close the first half of 2022 in a particularly positive way, with solid growth in all geographical areas and a substantial increase in the operating margin. Our performance, in a macroeconomic context difficult, reflects the strength of the open network business model, the desire to explore new horizons in the field of innovation, as well as the skills and energy of our people “.