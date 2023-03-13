MILAN. Piazza Affari does not keep the course and falls into the crosshairs of sales. A little over an hour after the start of trading, after a moderately downturn, the Milan stock market began to plummet and at 10.30 it collapsed by 4.20%, the worst performance among the markets of the Old Continent. Above all, bank stocks with losses of up to 7% were targeted.

The Silicon Valley bank affair weighs heavily and the uncertainty it has unleashed on the markets. Despite the interventions of the major US authorities, concerns are great and eyes are focused on the opening of Wall Street in the early afternoon. In Milan, especially the banking sector loses share where Bper falls by 5%, Banco Bpm by 7%, Unicredit by 4.8% and Intesa Sanpaolo by 6%.

In Europe, the Frankfurt Dax moves in negative territory (-2.19%). Madrid’s Ibex 35 (-2.5%) is also in red, as are Paris’ Cac 40 (-2.15%) and London’s Ftse 100 (-2.35%). Meanwhile, on Forex, the euro/dollar exchange rate rises above 1.06.

Tonight the Federal Reserve, the Treasury Department and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation announced that starting today, all Silicon Valley customers will be able to withdraw money, regardless of the amount. The Federal Reserve is making a new special credit line available to banks that may find themselves in a shortage of liquidity. Interventions were also decided for Signature Bank, another company exposed to cryptocurrencies that risked cracking, while an emergency credit line was made available to First Republic Bank.

Svb, race to save deposits, but another bank fails in the US



Meanwhile, emergency measures are also being decided very quickly in Europe: the banking giant HSBC, through its British subsidiary HSBC UK, has announced the purchase, with immediate effect, of the British branch of the US bank Silicon Valley Bank, which went bankrupt last Friday. The purchase takes place at the symbolic price of one pound. SVB UK, as at 10 March had loans of around £5.5 billion and deposits of £6.7 billion and reported a pre-tax profit of £88 million last year.

The week will be full of appointments. On the macro front, the focus will be on February’s US consumer price report due tomorrow, especially after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell recently emphasized that further decisions will be based on economic data.

Still on the subject of central banks, the meeting of the ECB is scheduled for Thursday, from which operators expect a rise in interest rates by half a percentage point.

Meanwhile, economists at US bank Goldman Sachs, led by Jan Hatzius, said the recent woes in the US banking system will likely prompt the Fed to suspend its monetary tightening cycle next week. They also underlined the uncertainty about further interest rate moves in the coming months.