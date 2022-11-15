Home Business The stock exchanges today, November 15th. Positive markets on the signs of easing Xi-Biden
Business

The stock exchanges today, November 15th. Positive markets on the signs of easing Xi-Biden

by admin
The stock exchanges today, November 15th. Positive markets on the signs of easing Xi-Biden

MILANO – Positive start for the European stock exchanges. The exchanges are favorably oriented by the climate of relaxation that was breathed yesterday in the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping while investors await the release in the morning of the second reading on GDP in the Eurozone. Strong momentum in Asian trade, supported by the rally in the technology sector. In great dusting Hong Kongup nearly four points, while Tokyo was up 0.1%.

On the commodities front, the AIE report on oil is expected today while gas continues its run. In Amsterdam, the TTF future is trading up by 4.6% to 120 euros per megawatt hour.

Intense completed the sale of Nexi for 584 million

Intesa Sanpaolo has successfully concluded the sale of approximately 67 million ordinary shares of Nexi, corresponding to approximately 5.1% of the share capital and the entire shareholding previously held, at a price of 8.7 per ordinary share, through a procedure by accelerated bookbuilding. The total consideration was approximately 584 million, a note specifies.
Intesa Sanpaolo (Imi – Corporate & Investment Banking), BofA Securities and JP Morgan acted as joint bookrunner for the transaction.

Europe starts up

Higher opening for European stock exchanges. After the first trades, Frankfurt rose by 0.27%, London by 0.02%, Paris + 0.34%. Milan + 0.20%.

Spread stabile

The differential between Italian BTPs and ten-year German Bunds is essentially stable at 202.3 points against 202.4 at the previous day. The yield of the Italian stock stands at 4.1627%, the German one is down to 2.1397%

See also  Tencent Sports layoffs rumors that the six business groups have been cancelled | Six business departments |

Euro little moved

Euro little moved at the start of trading where it is 1.0347 against the dollar. In Asia, the yen weakens after the surprise drop in Japan’s GDP (-0.3%). the Japanese currency changes hands at 140.16 (-0.19%)

You may also like

vivo X90 first launch!Dimensity 9200’s first mass-produced machine...

Unicredit continues Buyback reaching 3.57% of the share...

A Key Link in FTX’s Unraveling: Self-issued Digital...

Stock index futures rose across the board, IM...

Positive start of the European stock exchanges which...

Manufacturer’s back? NVIDIA Confirms RTX 4090 Burned Power...

ESG: Banco BPM issues 500 million senior green...

Xingsheng Creation (00896) Announces Interim Results Shareholders’ Attributable...

Skipass, increases up to 12%. Cableway operators: to...

Fu Jiaqi, Statistician of the Department of Trade...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy