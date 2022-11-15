MILANO – Positive start for the European stock exchanges. The exchanges are favorably oriented by the climate of relaxation that was breathed yesterday in the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping while investors await the release in the morning of the second reading on GDP in the Eurozone. Strong momentum in Asian trade, supported by the rally in the technology sector. In great dusting Hong Kongup nearly four points, while Tokyo was up 0.1%.

On the commodities front, the AIE report on oil is expected today while gas continues its run. In Amsterdam, the TTF future is trading up by 4.6% to 120 euros per megawatt hour.