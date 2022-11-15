MILANO – Positive start for the European stock exchanges. The exchanges are favorably oriented by the climate of relaxation that was breathed yesterday in the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping while investors await the release in the morning of the second reading on GDP in the Eurozone. Strong momentum in Asian trade, supported by the rally in the technology sector. In great dusting Hong Kongup nearly four points, while Tokyo was up 0.1%.
On the commodities front, the AIE report on oil is expected today while gas continues its run. In Amsterdam, the TTF future is trading up by 4.6% to 120 euros per megawatt hour.
Intense completed the sale of Nexi for 584 million
Intesa Sanpaolo has successfully concluded the sale of approximately 67 million ordinary shares of Nexi, corresponding to approximately 5.1% of the share capital and the entire shareholding previously held, at a price of 8.7 per ordinary share, through a procedure by accelerated bookbuilding. The total consideration was approximately 584 million, a note specifies.
Intesa Sanpaolo (Imi – Corporate & Investment Banking), BofA Securities and JP Morgan acted as joint bookrunner for the transaction.
Europe starts up
Higher opening for European stock exchanges. After the first trades, Frankfurt rose by 0.27%, London by 0.02%, Paris + 0.34%. Milan + 0.20%.
Spread stabile
The differential between Italian BTPs and ten-year German Bunds is essentially stable at 202.3 points against 202.4 at the previous day. The yield of the Italian stock stands at 4.1627%, the German one is down to 2.1397%
Euro little moved
Euro little moved at the start of trading where it is 1.0347 against the dollar. In Asia, the yen weakens after the surprise drop in Japan’s GDP (-0.3%). the Japanese currency changes hands at 140.16 (-0.19%)