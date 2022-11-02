MILANO – European stock exchanges are heading towards a bullish day awaiting the Fed’s decisions this evening. The American central bank is expected to announce a 75 basis point hike tonight, but the markets’ attention is mainly focused on the indications that will come for the coming months. The hope of many investors is that some signs of weakness in the US economy will push the Fed to be more cautious about the next hikes. The Asian sector was weaker, with Hong Kong and Shanghai rising and Tokyo closing fractionally at -0.06%.

On the energy front, the trading of futures on natural gas on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange rose to 117 euros (+ 0.69%).