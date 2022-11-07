MILANO – The stock exchanges resume the trading thread with a feeling of uncertainty. Asia recovered what had been seen on Western markets on Friday, which is an injection of confidence linked to hopes for a less harsh stance by China on containing the Covid and therefore on greater freedom for economic activities. Restrictions that, for example, Apple has just placed at the root of the delays in the production pace of the Foxconn plant in Zhengzhou, which are slowing the assembly of the iPhone 14.
Futures on Wall Street are more uncertain than we have seen in Asia this morning, with the midterm elections casting a shadow of uncertainty on the markets. Even oil, weak, shows that uncertainty remains high and that the words that came from the Beijing authorities over the weekend (the line of firmness in the anti-Covid approach was reiterated) were still able to curb the enthusiasm on a sudden reopening of the second world economy. On top of everything, then, uncertainty remains for the Fed’s choices on rates: from this point of view, Thursday’s data on US prices have been observed.
The euro opens below par with the dollar
The euro opens slightly below par with the dollar. The single currency changes hands at $ 0.9946 and at 146.41 yen. The greenback remains above 147 in exchange with the yen and advances against the onshore yuan.
Oil under braking
Oil prices drop in Asian markets after Chinese officials over the weekend reiterated their commitment to a strict Covid containment approach, shattering hopes of a recovery in oil demand in the world‘s largest crude oil importer. The futures of the WTI contracts fell 1.20% to 91.49 dollars a barrel while those of Brent fell by 0.94% to 97.63 dollars a barrel.
Chinese exports disappoint, -0.3%
China recorded a trade surplus of 85.15 billion dollars in October, compared to the 95.97 billion expected and the 84.75 billion reported in September. According to Chinese Customs data, exports show a sharp annual slowdown of 0.3% (against estimates of + 4.5% and + 5.70% in September), marking the first decline since May 2020 for the weakening of foreign demand, under pressure from the rise in raw material costs. Imports, on the other hand, slowed by 0.7% (first time since August 2020) compared to unchanged estimates and + 0.3% in September, discounting the decline in domestic demand in the wake of anti-Covid restrictions.
Stocks rally in Asia on Wall Street on Friday
Asian stocks are riding higher supported by speculations that China is preparing to ease restrictions against the pandemic, although health officials reiterated their Zero Covid policy over the weekend.
The Nikkei index in Tokyo ended the session with an increase of 1.21% to 27,527.64 points. Hong Hong runs with the Hang Seng index which rises by more than 3%. The rise in the Shanghai Stock Exchange was more contained, gaining 0.23%, held back by the disappointing data on exports to China, which in October recorded the first contraction since 2020. The slowdown in the Chinese economy, due to anti-Covid measures , and the threat of a global recession, has caused the export of the Dragon to decrease by 0.3% annually in October, against + 5.7% in September and against an expected + 4.3%. The Kospi index was also positive, archiving trades with an increase of about 1%.