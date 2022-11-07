MILANO – The stock exchanges resume the trading thread with a feeling of uncertainty. Asia recovered what had been seen on Western markets on Friday, which is an injection of confidence linked to hopes for a less harsh stance by China on containing the Covid and therefore on greater freedom for economic activities. Restrictions that, for example, Apple has just placed at the root of the delays in the production pace of the Foxconn plant in Zhengzhou, which are slowing the assembly of the iPhone 14.

Futures on Wall Street are more uncertain than we have seen in Asia this morning, with the midterm elections casting a shadow of uncertainty on the markets. Even oil, weak, shows that uncertainty remains high and that the words that came from the Beijing authorities over the weekend (the line of firmness in the anti-Covid approach was reiterated) were still able to curb the enthusiasm on a sudden reopening of the second world economy. On top of everything, then, uncertainty remains for the Fed’s choices on rates: from this point of view, Thursday’s data on US prices have been observed.