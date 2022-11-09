EU stock exchanges uncertain at the opening, Banco Bpm and Iveco take off in Milan after the accounts

Uncertain opening for the European stock exchanges, hanging on Wall Street and the outcome of the Midterm vote. Milan manages to take a positive start (+ 0.3%) with Banco Bpm and Iveco that stand out after the accounts.

Stable opening for the spread between ten-year BTPs and German Bund counterparts. The differential stands at 210 points, in line with yesterday’s close. The rate stands at 4.345%.

Energy chapter: at the Ttf, the Dutch reference market, the European price of gas is around 115 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at the opening of the session, down by 2.64%.