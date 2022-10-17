MILANO – A cautious departure for the European stock exchanges, with Milan rising slightly in line with the others.

The session follows the uncertain one in Asia, in a week that restarts in anticipation of the European gas plan, which the Commission will present on Tuesday to seek an agreement between capitals. According to the reconstructions on the eve, von der Leyen will present a document with some hinges: a “dynamic price ceiling” mechanism, a bit like Italy requested, to block the peaks and volatility marked by the Ttf reference in Amsterdam. There would also be a strengthening that triggers safeguards – during the trading day – against speciulation and excessive price fluctuations. All this while waiting to launch a new reference for the more stable gas market. Set aside the idea of ​​replicating the decoupling of gas prices (with that for electricity production that is capped) on the Iberian model, there would be a commitment to jointly purchase at least 15% of the fuel needed to fill the stocks. The Commission’s plan will end up directly on the table of the 27 European leaders who met on 20 and 21 October for the Council. Then, on 25 October, the Energy Affairs Council will return to express its opinion on the legislative proposal, which can only have a green light in November, when the Czech presidency of the EU will convene a new extraordinary meeting of energy ministers.

The markets then look to Great Britain, with the new Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, called to a public speech during the day from which he expects a further downsizing of the initiatives that Liz Truss had proposed, to put the public accounts in order.