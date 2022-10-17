MILANO – A cautious departure for the European stock exchanges, with Milan rising slightly in line with the others.
The session follows the uncertain one in Asia, in a week that restarts in anticipation of the European gas plan, which the Commission will present on Tuesday to seek an agreement between capitals. According to the reconstructions on the eve, von der Leyen will present a document with some hinges: a “dynamic price ceiling” mechanism, a bit like Italy requested, to block the peaks and volatility marked by the Ttf reference in Amsterdam. There would also be a strengthening that triggers safeguards – during the trading day – against speciulation and excessive price fluctuations. All this while waiting to launch a new reference for the more stable gas market. Set aside the idea of replicating the decoupling of gas prices (with that for electricity production that is capped) on the Iberian model, there would be a commitment to jointly purchase at least 15% of the fuel needed to fill the stocks. The Commission’s plan will end up directly on the table of the 27 European leaders who met on 20 and 21 October for the Council. Then, on 25 October, the Energy Affairs Council will return to express its opinion on the legislative proposal, which can only have a green light in November, when the Czech presidency of the EU will convene a new extraordinary meeting of energy ministers.
The markets then look to Great Britain, with the new Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, called to a public speech during the day from which he expects a further downsizing of the initiatives that Liz Truss had proposed, to put the public accounts in order.
Tokyo closes down sharply: -1.1%
The Tokyo Stock Exchange ends the first session of the week in sharp decline, following the contraction of the US equity indices and the increase in yields on the bond market, while the risks of a global recession reappear. The Nikkei lost 1.16% to 26,775.79, with a loss of 314 points. On the foreign exchange market, the dollar strengthened at a value of 148.70 against the yen, after the words of the US President, Joe Biden, who confirm Washington’s lack of interest in halting the current revaluation process. The euro is also appreciated, trading at 144.90 against the Japanese currency.
The spread opens up to 250 points, but it is the Bund yield that falls
The differential between Italian BTPs and German ten-year Bund opens up to 250 basis points compared to the 243.7 points scored last Friday at the end.
The Italian annual yield was unchanged at 2.777%, while the German yield dropped 6 points at 2.28%. The threshold of 250 points was last touched on 7 October and exceeded on 27 September.
The EU lists open cautiously, MPS good at the start of the increase
Opening with a cautious rise for European lists, with Milan rising by 0.2%. Marks + 6.6% Mps in the first day of the increase, weak Tim after the cut of the rating by S&P.
The Central Bank of China injects liquidity
The Central Bank of China added liquidity to the banking system through medium-term financing and repurchase agreements with an interest rate of 2.75%. The People’s Bank of China put 500 billion yuan (about 70.33 billion dollars) into the market through one-year medium-term financing operations with an interest rate of 2.75%. The Central Bank also issued seven-day repurchase agreements worth 2 billion yuan at an interest rate of 2%.
Contrasted stock exchanges in Asia
The main Asian stock exchanges are traveling in contrast at the start of the week. The Nikkei index in Tokyo fell 1.36% while the yen rose from its 32-year lows against the dollar, pending a probable intervention by the Boj in support of the Japanese currency. Hong Kong is also down by 0.81% while Shanghai is on the parity line. Seoul is up by 0.26%.
Rising futures for Wall Street
Futures up on Wall Street at the start of the week. Markets could attempt a rebound today, after still high US inflation sent equities upside last week, bolstering the Fed’s expectation of a quarter-strong 75bp rate hike in November. Futures on the Dow Jones are up by 0.58%, those on the Nasdaq are up by 0.47% and those on the S & P500 are up + 0.58%.
Oil up in Asia
Oil prices continue to rise in Asian markets after several OPEC + member countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Iraq and Kuwait, expressed their support for Riyadh, and against Joe Biden, for the two million mega-cut. barrels a day, recalling that the decision was unanimously taken by the Organization to stabilize crude oil prices. WTI futures rose more than 1% to 86.45 dollars a barrel while those on Brent rose 0.64% to 92.21 dollars a barrel.