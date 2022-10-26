MILANO – Eve of waiting on the markets. Investors in Europe remain cautious as they await the moves of the European Central Bank, which should increase rates by 75 points tomorrow, after the similar rise decided in the September meeting. The disappointing data arrived yesterday from the tech quarterly reports in the US, with Google which showed declining advertising revenues e Microsoft which beat earnings estimates but showed signs of slowing in the cloud.

On the other hand, more positive tones in Asia, with Chinese stock exchanges rising and Tokyo which closed at + 0.7%.

On the energy front, the gas back above 100 euros per MWh. Opening on the Ttf square in Amsterdam, the futures contracts for the month of November mark an increase of 2.21% to 102 euros per MWh