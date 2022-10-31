MILANO – Uncertain start to the week on the markets, in a week that leads mainly to the meeting of Fed on Wednesday. The Central Bank is expected to announce a new rate hike of 75 points, indicating however a milder path of increases for the following months.

In Asia, the financial markets are mixed, penalized by the PMI data on manufacturing activity in Chinese dropped below the 50 point threshold in October, due to the Zero Covd policy that slows the economic growth of the Dragon. Therefore, the Chinese lists are bad, while Tokyo is clearly bucking the trend, closing at + 1.78%, at the highest in six weeks.

On the raw materials front, the suspension of the agreement for the passage of Kiev wheat on the Black Sea causes the cost of the commodity to fly to the markets. On the other hand, oil prices are down: WTI with delivery in December is trading at 87.04 dollars a barrel with a reduction of 0.98% while Brent, again with delivery in December, changes hands at 94.77 dollars a barrel with a decrease of 1.04%