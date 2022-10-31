MILANO – Uncertain start to the week on the markets, in a week that leads mainly to the meeting of Fed on Wednesday. The Central Bank is expected to announce a new rate hike of 75 points, indicating however a milder path of increases for the following months.
In Asia, the financial markets are mixed, penalized by the PMI data on manufacturing activity in Chinese dropped below the 50 point threshold in October, due to the Zero Covd policy that slows the economic growth of the Dragon. Therefore, the Chinese lists are bad, while Tokyo is clearly bucking the trend, closing at + 1.78%, at the highest in six weeks.
On the raw materials front, the suspension of the agreement for the passage of Kiev wheat on the Black Sea causes the cost of the commodity to fly to the markets. On the other hand, oil prices are down: WTI with delivery in December is trading at 87.04 dollars a barrel with a reduction of 0.98% while Brent, again with delivery in December, changes hands at 94.77 dollars a barrel with a decrease of 1.04%
The price of wheat flies after Russia’s halt to the agreement with Kiev
The stock exchanges continue cautiously
European stock exchanges continue to be cautious after Eurozone inflation data, which sets a new record of 10.7% in October while growth slows to 0.2% in the third quarter. The lists move around the parity with Milan rising by 0.3%, London by 0.2%, Frankfurt by 0.1% while Paris yields 0.2% and Madrid 0.1% in view of new increases of the rates that will be decided by the Fed and the Bank of England this week.
China, manufacturing activity contracted in October
Manufacturing activity in China contracted again in October after a brief rebound last month, due to anti-covid restrictions penalizing the activity. According to official data from the National Bureau of Statistics (Bns), the index of purchasing managers (SMEs) stood at 49.2 points against 50.1 in September. A number below 50 indicates a decline in activity. However, the contraction was expected by analysts. Manufacturing activity had increased slightly in September after two months of contraction. China continues to follow an inflexible anti-covid strategy, almost three years after the first cases appeared in wuhan (center). Measures that penalize activity and travel and weigh on the economy. The non-manufacturing PMI index, which includes the services and construction sector, also fell this month, to 48.7 points, its first contraction since April. The index was in positive territory in September (50.6).
Euro slightly lower against the dollar
Euro slightly lower against the dollar this morning on the foreign exchange markets: the single European currency changes hands at 0.9945 dollars with a decrease of 0.20%. Against the yen the euro is trading at 147.0100 with an increase of 0.01%
The price of wheat flies to international markets after Russia suspended its agreement with Ukraine for the passage of Kiev’s wheat across the Black Sea following attacks by its fleet in Sevastopol. Soft wheat futures jumped 5.6% to $ 876.2 a bushel, after hitting a high of 7.7%, while durum wheat futures jumped 4.8% to $ 964.5 a bushel, after a peak of + 6.2%, on fears of a new block on Ukrainian wheat exports, one of the main international producers of wheat. Among the food goods, corn (+ 2.3% to 696.7 dollars) and palm oil (+ 2.8%) are also overheating.