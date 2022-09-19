The Fed week begins again with caution to dominate the lists. After Wall Street’s S & P500 hit 5% last week, its worst performance since mid-June when it hit the lows of the year, investors’ thoughts always dominate the possibility of a maxi-rate hike from part of the American Central Bank (and other institutions engaged in the fight against inflation) which, however, leads the economy into recession.

However, there is a real race to the top to beat the price rush: ninety central banks this year have raised rates, in half of the cases with at least one move of 75 basis points at once. calculated BofA. And many have done it more than once.

Certainly for the markets (today without London for the Queen’s funeral and Tokyo) the environment is difficult under these conditions. As the Financial Times resuming a research by Morgan Stanley, the skidding of the markets are leading the US financial center towards a negative record: Wednesday will be the 238th day in a row without any technological quotation of at least 50 million in value, a streak that will exceed the previous record marked after the financial crisis of 2008 and that of the Internet bubble of the early 2000s. A symptom of how investors are going with lead feet in this period.