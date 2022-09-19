The Fed week begins again with caution to dominate the lists. After Wall Street’s S & P500 hit 5% last week, its worst performance since mid-June when it hit the lows of the year, investors’ thoughts always dominate the possibility of a maxi-rate hike from part of the American Central Bank (and other institutions engaged in the fight against inflation) which, however, leads the economy into recession.
However, there is a real race to the top to beat the price rush: ninety central banks this year have raised rates, in half of the cases with at least one move of 75 basis points at once. calculated BofA. And many have done it more than once.
Certainly for the markets (today without London for the Queen’s funeral and Tokyo) the environment is difficult under these conditions. As the Financial Times resuming a research by Morgan Stanley, the skidding of the markets are leading the US financial center towards a negative record: Wednesday will be the 238th day in a row without any technological quotation of at least 50 million in value, a streak that will exceed the previous record marked after the financial crisis of 2008 and that of the Internet bubble of the early 2000s. A symptom of how investors are going with lead feet in this period.
European stock exchanges, negative openings. London stops for the Queen
The European stock exchanges opened in negative territory for the week, awaiting the meeting of the Fed’s FOMC which could launch a new substantial hike in interest rates to try to counter the growth of inflation.
With the London Stock Exchange closed on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, at the start of trading, Milan scores the worst result with the Mib at -0.50% at 21,885.64 points, followed by Paris with the Cac 40 at -0.47 % at 6,010.80 and Frankfurt with the Dax at -0.44% with 12,649.69.
Oil turns negative, gas opens down
The price of oil turns negative, with investors waiting for the Fed meeting to decide the next rate hike to tame the inflation rally. The WTI returns below 85 dollars a barrel to 84.29 (-0.96%), the Brent is trading at 90.73 dollars (-0.69%).
On the supply side, US energy companies added oil and natural gas rigs for the first time in three weeks last week, indicating an increase in production going forward. Oil prices remain more than 30% lower than their year-to-date highs as aggressive monetary tightening and recession fears weighed on demand outlook. In Europe, Germany has seized the local unit of a major Russian-owned oil refinery, as the country grapples with a worsening energy crisis that threatens to drag the eurozone into recession.
The price of gas opens the week with a new drop at the Ttf in Amsterdam, the reference market for Europe, at 180 euros per MWh, down by 4% in the early stages of trading. Last Friday the contracts had ended the week at 187 euros per megawatt hour.
Porsche aims to raise 9.4 billion with the listing
Volkswagen aims to raise up to $ 9.4 billion from Porsche’s listing, also aiming to be the largest European operation in decades. The valuation would range between 70 and 75 billion, just below the initially assumed range.
Oil on cautious rise, weak futures on Wall St.
Oil in cautious rise on the Asian markets, at the beginning of the week the contracts on the WTI are sold at 85 dollars a barrel (+ 0.17%), while those on the Brent at 92 dollars (+ 0.30%). The data on US weekly stocks is expected tomorrow.
Slightly lower futures on Wall Street at the start of the week that sees the new meeting of the FOMC (the Federal Open Market Committee) of the Fed, which could raise rates for the third consecutive time by 0.75% to try to counter inflation. At the moment the contracts on the Dow Jones mark -0.13%, those on the S&P -0.19% while those on the Nasdaq -0.43%.
Asian stocks weak with Tokyo firm
Asian stocks continue the session lower, investors expect the Fed to massively raise interest rates again this week to fight inflation. With Tokyo closed for the national holiday dedicated to the day of the elderly, the Chinese squares are in negative territory. Shanghai is currently -0.45%, Shenzhen’s Szse composite index -0.26%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng -0.95%. The Seoul Kospi was also in red at -0.94%.