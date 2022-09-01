MILANO – A weak day is expected for European stock exchanges, judging by the performance of futures, while bonds continue their phase of sharp decline in prices. Jerome Powell’s hawkish words in Jackson Hole weigh on investor assessments, while European inflation data set new records. And so the two-year US bonds reached their highs in 16 years, with a yield that reached 3.51%, while on the swap market, traders now show that the possibility of a new rate hike from 0, 75 basis points up to 70%.

Always great attention to the energy front. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said he was optimistic about reaching an agreement in the G7 for a price cap on Russian oil: “Without a price cap, we face the threat of a global increase in energy prices if most of Russia’s energy production is shut down, “Yellen said at the start of a meeting with his British counterpart, Nadhim Zahawi. After the June agreement, discussions on this point are expected with the virtual meeting of the G7 on Friday.