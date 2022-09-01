MILANO – A weak day is expected for European stock exchanges, judging by the performance of futures, while bonds continue their phase of sharp decline in prices. Jerome Powell’s hawkish words in Jackson Hole weigh on investor assessments, while European inflation data set new records. And so the two-year US bonds reached their highs in 16 years, with a yield that reached 3.51%, while on the swap market, traders now show that the possibility of a new rate hike from 0, 75 basis points up to 70%.
Always great attention to the energy front. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said he was optimistic about reaching an agreement in the G7 for a price cap on Russian oil: “Without a price cap, we face the threat of a global increase in energy prices if most of Russia’s energy production is shut down, “Yellen said at the start of a meeting with his British counterpart, Nadhim Zahawi. After the June agreement, discussions on this point are expected with the virtual meeting of the G7 on Friday.
-
Tokyo in the wake of Wall Street: loses 1.5%
-
Chinese manufacturing collapses, Japan slows down
Tokyo in the wake of Wall Street: loses 1.5%
The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed lower on the back of a further decline recorded the day before on Wall Street, still shaken by the determination shown by the US Fed chairman to fight inflation. The leading Nikkei index left 1.5% on the ground at 27,661.47 points.
Overall, the Japanese market is expected to remain in negative territory, Okasan online securities estimated, noting that “investors are increasingly averse to taking risks in the context of the current correction in US equities” following Powell’s strong speech, which suggests. further strong rate hikes. In addition, data on Japanese manufacturing production were released, which in August marked a slowdown compared to the previous month.
Euro down but on par. German trade well
The euro opens down on par with the dollar. The single currency changes hands at $ 1.0019 and little moves at 139.66 yen. Dollar / yen at 139.41.
From Germany, where the energy crisis bites and businesses – reports the Financial Times – selectively cut production, comes at least one positive data on July retail sales: they rose by 1.9% on the month at an adjusted level. A result higher than forecasts which indicated growth of 0.3 percent. On a trend basis, i.e. compared to July 2021, there was a decrease of 2.6 per cent.
Chinese manufacturing collapses, Japan slows down
China‘s manufacturing activity collapsed in August, weighed down by anti-Covid restrictions and an unprecedented heat wave that led to energy shortages. Last month, the SME index calculated by Ihs Markit for the Caixin average group, stood at 49.5 points compared to 50.4 in July. A number below 50 reflects a contraction in activity. This is the largest decline since May.
The pace of growth of the manufacturing sector is also slowing down in Japan. In August, the manufacturing PMI index fell to 51.5 points compared to 52.1 recorded in July. With more than 50 points, the index nonetheless indicates growth in the sector, albeit at a slower pace.
Weak futures for Europe and Wall Street
A downward start is expected for European stock exchanges, in the wake of the fourth consecutive negative close of Wall Street. Concerns persist over an aggressive interest rate hike by central banks.
Futures on the Eurostoxx 50 are down 0.40%, those on the Dax 30 in Frankfurt are down by 0.62% and those on the Ftse 100 in London are down by -0.32%.
Futures are also falling on Wall Street on the wake of the fourth negative close recorded on the night by the US stock exchange, due to the persistence of concerns about an aggressive rise in interest rates by the Federal Reserve. Futures on the Dow Jones are down 0.31%, those on the Nasdaq fall by 1.05% and those on the S & P500 are down by 0.58%.