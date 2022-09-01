Home Business The stock exchanges today, September 1st. Tension on government bonds, yields rise. Weak equity markets
Business

The stock exchanges today, September 1st. Tension on government bonds, yields rise. Weak equity markets

by admin
The stock exchanges today, September 1st. Tension on government bonds, yields rise. Weak equity markets

MILANO – A weak day is expected for European stock exchanges, judging by the performance of futures, while bonds continue their phase of sharp decline in prices. Jerome Powell’s hawkish words in Jackson Hole weigh on investor assessments, while European inflation data set new records. And so the two-year US bonds reached their highs in 16 years, with a yield that reached 3.51%, while on the swap market, traders now show that the possibility of a new rate hike from 0, 75 basis points up to 70%.

Always great attention to the energy front. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said he was optimistic about reaching an agreement in the G7 for a price cap on Russian oil: “Without a price cap, we face the threat of a global increase in energy prices if most of Russia’s energy production is shut down, “Yellen said at the start of a meeting with his British counterpart, Nadhim Zahawi. After the June agreement, discussions on this point are expected with the virtual meeting of the G7 on Friday.

Key points

  • Tokyo in the wake of Wall Street: loses 1.5%

  • Chinese manufacturing collapses, Japan slows down

Tokyo in the wake of Wall Street: loses 1.5%

The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed lower on the back of a further decline recorded the day before on Wall Street, still shaken by the determination shown by the US Fed chairman to fight inflation. The leading Nikkei index left 1.5% on the ground at 27,661.47 points.

Overall, the Japanese market is expected to remain in negative territory, Okasan online securities estimated, noting that “investors are increasingly averse to taking risks in the context of the current correction in US equities” following Powell’s strong speech, which suggests. further strong rate hikes. In addition, data on Japanese manufacturing production were released, which in August marked a slowdown compared to the previous month.

See also  Eurozone, inflation soars to 7.5%: it is the highest rate ever

Euro down but on par. German trade well

The euro opens down on par with the dollar. The single currency changes hands at $ 1.0019 and little moves at 139.66 yen. Dollar / yen at 139.41.

From Germany, where the energy crisis bites and businesses – reports the Financial Times – selectively cut production, comes at least one positive data on July retail sales: they rose by 1.9% on the month at an adjusted level. A result higher than forecasts which indicated growth of 0.3 percent. On a trend basis, i.e. compared to July 2021, there was a decrease of 2.6 per cent.

Chinese manufacturing collapses, Japan slows down

China‘s manufacturing activity collapsed in August, weighed down by anti-Covid restrictions and an unprecedented heat wave that led to energy shortages. Last month, the SME index calculated by Ihs Markit for the Caixin average group, stood at 49.5 points compared to 50.4 in July. A number below 50 reflects a contraction in activity. This is the largest decline since May.

The pace of growth of the manufacturing sector is also slowing down in Japan. In August, the manufacturing PMI index fell to 51.5 points compared to 52.1 recorded in July. With more than 50 points, the index nonetheless indicates growth in the sector, albeit at a slower pace.

Weak futures for Europe and Wall Street

A downward start is expected for European stock exchanges, in the wake of the fourth consecutive negative close of Wall Street. Concerns persist over an aggressive interest rate hike by central banks.

See also  The stock exchanges today, March 4th. Market fears following the attack on the nuclear power plant in Ukraine. New tension on raw materials

Futures on the Eurostoxx 50 are down 0.40%, those on the Dax 30 in Frankfurt are down by 0.62% and those on the Ftse 100 in London are down by -0.32%.

Futures are also falling on Wall Street on the wake of the fourth negative close recorded on the night by the US stock exchange, due to the persistence of concerns about an aggressive rise in interest rates by the Federal Reserve. Futures on the Dow Jones are down 0.31%, those on the Nasdaq fall by 1.05% and those on the S & P500 are down by 0.58%.

You may also like

Global New Energy Vehicle Frontiers and Innovative Technologies

Negative start in Europe with all major indices...

iPhone 14 Pro punch hole or variable pill...

China hostage to zero Covid policy: private manufacturing...

Vanke A’s second-quarter profit exceeds 10 billion yuan,...

Takeover bid for Carige, Bper communicates notice of...

Shenzhen Stock Exchange: The semi-annual report of GEM-listed...

Nvidia: US government orders chip export restrictions in...

Instant retail heating up, multi-party scramble for layout

my country’s Internet users reach 1.051 billion –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy