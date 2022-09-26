MILANO – The outcome of the Italian vote, with the massive success of the center-right coalition and the affirmation of the Brothers of Italy, does not seem to frighten the markets excessively. Business Square after an opening below zero it moves positive and gains 0.4%. The spread, thermometer of the reaction of the markets, does not register great jolts and is little moved at 231 points, but the Italian ten-year yield rises to 4.419%, a sign that in any case the right turn of the country does not leave the market indifferent.

However, fears of recessions and moves by central banks are fueling investors’ concerns. Among the currencies theeuro it collapses again and falls just above $ 0.96. The pound is plunging: fears about fiscal stability following the government’s massive tax cut push the British currency to an all-time low of 1.0384.

Tokyo fell in the wake of Friday’s market debacle: Tokyo’s Nikkei fell by 2.66% at the end.