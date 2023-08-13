Home » The stock market tips of the week
The crowning of a Danish pharma champion – and other stock tips of the week

In “Switzerland at the weekend”, our money columnist François Bloch writes why he recommends pharmaceutical stocks and can report successes on the mortgage front.

Illustration: Marco Ratschiller

The Danish diabetes specialist has a more than flawless track record Novo Nordisk (NOVOB DC) on the local stock exchange: +338.1% over the last five years. Furthermore, a Swiss financial giant is sticking to its long-standing sell recommendation, which should not worry you too much in your investment strategy. According to my mathematical assumptions, the operating result should increase from 54 billion to 131 billion Danish kroner between 2020 and 2025. (Strong buy)

