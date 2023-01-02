The stock price doubled in 11 days, and the big consumer bull stocks were suspended for verification!Dipping sauce-flavored liquor and pre-fabricated dishes concept retail base camp to participate in stir-fry



News from the Financial Associated Press on January 2 (edited by Wang Shulei)with a total market value of 7 billion yuanBig consumption concept bull stocksQuanjude announced in the afternoon that from December 16, 2022 to December 30, 2022, the company’s stock trading has been completed.A total of 4 abnormal fluctuations occurred, the company will check the abnormal fluctuations in stock transactions.Company stock from 2023Trading will be suspended from the opening of the market on January 3Trading resumed after the disclosure of the inspection announcement.

As soon as the announcement came out, netizens posted on the Cailianshe APPhotly debated.someone said“Closed early”, “Retail investors must not touch”it was also said“Demon Stock Pass”, “Stand up and go up”。

The one-day list data released by Quanjude after the market closed on December 30 showed that the net sales of funds on the Dragon and Tiger List were 54.5146 million yuan.Known as the “Big Camp of Retail Investors”, the Lhasa branch of Orient Fortune Securities is listed as buying two, buying three and buying four seatsthe well-known hot money “Stocks to Support the Family” and “Suzhou Gang” ranked the first and fourth seats for sale, and the special seats for an organization ranked third.

From December 16th to December 30th, the stock price of Quanjude for 11 trading daysCumulative maximum increase of 110%,periodOnce out of seven days and six boards。

Some market participants pointed out that Quanjude has caught up with thepost-epidemic recoveryThe big theme of the stock price rise is in theHype the concept of sauce-flavored liquorwithPrepared Dish Concept。

It is reported that around December 16, some netizens discovered that Quanjude launched two sauce-flavored liquor products in its flagship store on Tmall, with standard prices ranging from 568 yuan to 828 yuan, which belong to mid-to-high-end liquor.The manufacturer of this liquor is Songchi Laojiao Liquor Industry Co., Ltd., which is located in Tucheng Town, Xishui County, Guizhou Province.It belongs to Zunyi City like Kweichow Moutailess than a hundred kilometers apart.

Then the company responded to investors’ questions on Interactive Easy, saying that the companyThere are indeed two kinds of Quanjude custom-made sauce-flavored liquors for sale“Quanjude·1864” and “Quanjude·Legend” are currently being sold on online platforms such as the Tmall flagship store and various stores in Beijing and outside Beijing. The company does not hold shares in the production company.

However, after the stock price soared, the company responded quickly, saying thatThere is no plan to transform into a wine companyand emphasized in the announcement of abnormal stock price fluctuations on the 21st and 26th that two sauce-flavored liquors have just been launched for sale,business income is smallWhether it can bring good performance returns to the company in the future still has great uncertainty.

According to public information, the main business of Quanjude isFood service and food processing, sales business, and catering revenue accounted for 73.86%. The company owns brands such as “Quanjude”, “Fangshan”, “Fengzeyuan” and “Sichuan Restaurant”. At present, many categories of pre-made dishes and pre-packaged cooked food have entered the market through online and offline.

It is worth noting that due to the impact of the epidemic, Quanjude’s performance has been reduced since 2020.always at a loss. The company’s latest third-quarter report shows that in the third quarter of 2022, the operating income will be 237 million yuan.A year-on-year decrease of 4.03%, with a net loss of 22.5916 million yuan. In the first three quarters, the operating income was 564 million yuan,A year-on-year decrease of 22.31%, with a net loss of 175 million yuan. The announcement shows that due to the frequent outbreaks of the epidemic, the recovery of passenger flow is not as expected, and some regional catering stores continue to suspend dine-in, which has a greater impact on operating income and operating results during the reporting period.

In addition, the company’s latest research report alsoBack to October 2018There has been no organization interested in it for 4 years.