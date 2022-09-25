[Epoch Times, September 24, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Li Bing comprehensive report) The day after China‘s new energy vehicle company Xiaopeng released its new car, the Hong Kong stock price plummeted 11.57%, and its market value evaporated more than 12 billion Hong Kong dollars.

On September 21, at the Xiaopeng Motors press conference, the price of the Xiaopeng G9 was officially announced, ranging from 309,900 yuan (RMB, the same below) to 469,900 yuan, with a starting price lower than the ideal L9 (459,800 yuan) at the same level. And Weilai ES7 (468,000 yuan).

He Xiaopeng, the founder of Xiaopeng Motors, is full of confidence in the market prospect of the G9: the sales volume will surpass that of the Audi Q5 next year, and the sales volume of the luxury five-seat SUV will exceed 10,000 in consecutive months. However, the capital market does not seem to think so.

According to a NetEase report, on September 22, the Hang Seng Index opened lower and moved lower, with new energy leading the decline throughout the day, and Xpeng Motors-W leading the decline. The company’s stock price fell by nearly 10% at the opening, and finally closed at HK$53.900 per share, down 11.57%, and the market value evaporated by more than HK$12 billion.

Since the beginning of this year, the overall trend of Xiaopeng Motors-W has fallen sharply. The closing price on September 22 has dropped by nearly 73% from the highest point of HK$199.20 this year, and the market value has evaporated by more than HK$250 billion.

Xiaopeng, Weilai, and Ideal, as China‘s new energy car manufacturers, started almost at the same time, and collectively completed the appearance of US stocks and Hong Kong stocks. “Wei Xiaoli” together formed the first echelon of new car manufacturers.

Recently, the three new energy vehicle companies “Weixiaoli” have successively announced their financial results for the second quarter of 2022. According to the announcement, these three car companies all “increased revenue but not profit”, and “selling a car and losing 100,000” has become a hot topic on the Internet.

According to the second quarter financial report, Xiaopeng Motors had a net loss of 2.709 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 126.1%, and delivered 34,400 vehicles;

Li Auto’s net loss was 641 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 172.2%, and 28,700 vehicles were delivered;

NIO’s net loss was 2.557 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 369.6%, and 25,100 vehicles were delivered.

In this way, Xiaopeng pays 78,700 yuan for selling a car, ideal for 22,300 yuan, and Weilai for 102,000 yuan.

In addition, after the test vehicle fell from the building, Weilai was recently shorted by the agency. Grizzly Research, a well-known American short-seller, released a report in June this year, accusing NIO of financial fraud. Affected by this, NIO’s Hong Kong stocks plummeted; in terms of US stocks, NIO’s stock price has dropped by 67% compared with the highest point last year, and the market value has evaporated by more than 500 billion yuan.

