The stock price plummeted!Another U.S. bank at risk of collapse

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-05-05 17:49

Overseas Network, May 5th According to ABC reports, during the morning trading on May 4th, the share price of Westpac Bank of the United States plummeted by more than 50%. Many people worried that the bank would become the fourth bank to fail in two months. Bank of America.

Since 2023, the share price of Westpac United Bank has fallen by more than 85%, and hundreds of millions of dollars in market value have evaporated. The financially troubled bank issued a statement on May 3, acknowledging that it was weighing offers from potential investors and that it also had plans to sell $2.7 billion in loans, but did not rule out all possible options.

The balance of payments for some regional banks has been disrupted as the value of long-term U.S. Treasuries and mortgage bonds falls as the Federal Reserve aggressively raises interest rates in 2022, the report said. Gregg Nini, a finance professor at Drexel University in the United States, said Westpac is one of the banks affected because it has securities on its balance sheet that are vulnerable to higher interest rates and some of its deposits are uninsured .

In addition to Westpac, shares in several regional banks also fell in early trade on May 4. According to the report, this phenomenon shows that the “chain reaction” triggered by the recent collapse of three US banks has spread to many banks.

Recently, the US banking crisis has continued to spread. On May 1, the First Republic Bank of the United States was closed due to a broken capital chain, becoming the third US regional bank to be closed in two months. “USA Today” reported on May 4 that research shows that nearly 190 banks in the United States are at risk of failure.