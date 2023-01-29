- The stock price tripled in two days!American new media giant BuzzFeed plans to use ChatGPT for content Mobile Sina.com
- The US version of “Today’s Toutiao” AI posted a post and the stock price soared 119%_China IT News 51.CA Canada worry-free
- BuzzFeed will use ChatGPT developer OpenAI to help create some content Wall Street Journal
- Meta pays BuzzFeed millions to lure content creators for Facebook and Instagram Wall Street Journal
- BuzzFeed shares more than double on news of AI plans, Meta partnership Wall Street Journal
- View full coverage on Google News