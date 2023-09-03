“The stop to the revaluation is unfair”

On pensions the numbers do not add up. The theme is not only the overall expenditure which also affects the state accounts, but the presence of 7.5 million retirees out of a total of 16 million who are totally or partially assisted because in about 67 years of life they have never paid or paid few contributions. Unlike what happens in the rest of Europe, no one asks them what the reasons for not contributing are. Yet, the government promises these retirees an increase of the check to 600 euroswhile studying the stop to the revaluation of the pensions of those who have paid years of contributions and this is not a good example to encourage young people to pay, especially those who started working after 1996. That is, starting from today’s fifties to DESCEND.

“If the block on revaluations is adopted, for retirees there will be a 10% loss of purchasing power. In ten years, the lack of revaluation will remove 37 billion from the pockets of these people” explains the professor Alberto Brambilla, president of the social security itineraries study centre. In his view, the government’s decision to focus on decontribution is not prudent and risks costing dearly in the future.

“Given the difficulties in finding coverage, the executive’s decision to focus on decontributions could lead to a shortfall of up to 11 billion in INPS accounts for this year alone” he clarifies, highlighting that it is money that the State then returns with the transfers made annually with the budget law, using the money of other citizens or in debt. “It seems to me a very dangerous maneuver which in five years could cost the social security institution up to 60 billion. Other than pension reform. There is a risk for the stability of the accounts” he continues.

The choice to bet on cutting the wedge on low incomes is therefore not painless

But it carries a considerable weight for the public accounting of future years. “It would be better if the entrepreneurs paid. It is unthinkable that Italy is bringing up the rear in the increase in labor income. In fact in the last thirty years we have experienced a loss of real purchasing power of wages and incomes, while all other countries recorded an increase. Those who went badly did at least +5%, but the average is around +25-30%. Germany and France have done much more,” he continues.

“It is not clear what the social partners are doing. The contracts must be made by the workers’ unions and Confindustria and the employers’ associations. We complain that pensions are low, but if wages are low, it’s not that pensions can multiply the weight of wages”, he underlines. The speech does not make sense given that the Italian pension system provides that the money to pay today’s social security checks comes from the contributions of those who are currently at work.

But what are the interventions that the government is able to carry out on pensions?

The room for maneuver is very tight. Especially if one considers that the executive has opted for the decontribution. “I believe that, on the pension side, if it goes well, the executive will make an extension of quota 103which doesn’t cost much. There will probably be an extension to the whole of 2024 of Ape sociale which all in all does not have a high cost, despite the introduction by the Pd of the so-called onerous work, hoping that this government will not follow in the wake of the Pd by increasing the list of this category, as Landini would like. It would be another blow to the pension system”. Plus, “Maybe there will be a revival of the women’s option, but certainly not at 57/58 years old with 35 contributions, even with the windows” he adds, assuming the threshold of 60 or 61 years. For the rest, according to Brambilla, there will be no structural reform of pensions.

The revaluation of pensions remains a painful point

“I never expected the hypothesis of a block on revaluations from a centre-right government. I would have expected it from Landini, from Letta, from the 5Stelle because for them, merit and a sense of duty are optional and therefore everything must be given to incomes up to 25 thousand euros; it doesn’t matter if they have paid taxes and contributions. There is an imaginary line in Italy which is 35,000 euros that above which, these poor bastards who pay a lot of taxes have no benefits. 13% of the Italian population pays more than 60% of the Irpef and almost all of the Irap, Ires and a large part of the substitute taxes. 13% of the population now represents the remnant of the middle class that is mocked everywhere ”he adds.

If, as announced by Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, inflation in 2022 will settle at around 10%. Thus “if all goes well, those who have a performance above five times the minimum (about 2,500 euros gross, ed) will have a 3% revaluation. It means that in 2023 the government of Meloni and Giorgetti penalized the pensions of those who really paid the contributions, reducing their purchasing power by at least 7%. I believe that this year too, with inflation of 5.5%, they will continue with this operation on which I hope the Constitutional Court will intervene” he explains.

Politics wants to favor those who have never paid a contribution

“In the meantime, Forza Italia is thinking about bringing the minimum pensions, they are thinking about bringing the minimum pensions, and that is those of those who have never paid a contribution, to 600 euros. We are in a country where, if throughout your life you don’t pay contributions, or pay little or escape, or have worked in the mafia, at 67 you remember that INPS and the state exist. So you ask and get the social pension” he specifies. And what does the Italian State do? “In France, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands they would ask why there is not even a contribution paid. Are they disabled? And no, because there are already over 4 million disabled people who have pensions and often also carers’ allowances. We don’t ask questions. A stranger arrives at the taxman and nobody asks for anything and the state pays at the bottom of the list ”he adds.

It is a political choice aimed at consensus, without any fairness

“In our country over 800,000 people who benefit from a pension or social allowance and another 4 million who have minimum integrations and social increases because in 67 years of life they have never paid or paid less than 15 years of taxes and contributions to the state. I would have expected Forza Italia, a party that claims to be liberal, to take note of this situation which costs over 47 billion a year, including disabilities, every year; and instead continues to ask for increases for these pensions and says nothing about the immoral cut in the purchasing power of pensions above 5 times the minimum which this year will exceed 10%. Do you agree to cut the revaluation of those who have paid INPS contributions and to reduce them to the minimum? I understand the political point of view: it is better to please the 70% who vote and beat the 13% who pay and who, even if they vote, are less than 70%. But if this is justice, I don’t know” explains Brambilla.

The central theme remains evasion and controls

“There are 4 million minimum integrated pensions or those with the social increase. To have the minimum pension, it is sufficient to have paid at least 15 years of contributions. Now, I wonder, a 47-year-old worker, assuming he started working at 20, will he have paid for at least 15 years? But no. We have 16 million pensioners, of which 7.5 million are fully or partially assisted, that is, a disproportionate figure that reflects the absolute first place that Italy has in Europe, in terms of tax and social security evasion” he underlines. The comparison with the rest of Europe is unforgiving.

“As a share of tax evasion with 59 million inhabitants, we far outdistance Germany with 82 million inhabitants. I would like politics to reason on these simple data that they have in hand thanks to the INPS budgets, the Nadef and the Def. I think that this year too inflation will close at an average of 5.5% and this year the revaluation will be like last year. And that is worst reevaluation of all time. It is identical to that of the Conte I and II government, it does not go by bands, it is not progressive on the basis of brackets. But more than in the Conte case, it also suffers the impact of inflation ”he concludes. With an invitation to politics: to seriously analyze the social security issue without embarking on unfair interventions capable of further damaging the system and public coffers.

