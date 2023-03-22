The strange case of Giulia Schiff: the pilot whipped by fellow soldiers

Giulia Jasmine Schiff (24) is an Air Force alumnus who denounced a case of alleged hazing in the baptism of flying, a goliardic rite that takes place after obtaining a flight license.

The episode is from April 2018, when the Venetian girl was 20 years old and it took place at the military airport of Latina. According to her version, she said she was beaten and whipped (100) with gnarled laurel branches and then thrown into the so-called “penguin fountain” and there is also a video about it in which Schiffer actually complains and is not consenting.

The young woman says:

“Once I landed I was taken to be thrown into the pool and I began to be whipped with laurel branches. The lashes were painful, they hurt me. And then they shouted: ‘louder’”. Photos of her butt were also shown in such bad shape that Schiff stated that as a result of these beatings she was unable to sit for days. Then the versions diverge because Schiff says she was kicked out of the air force following her complaints while the air force says it dismissed her for “insufficient military aptitude”.

The TAR and the Council of State had rejected the girl’s appeal against her expulsion while the trial of eight sergeants (seven males and one female) of the 70th Storno di Latina is still ongoing, which has resumed just these days, with the ministry summoned as a civil party. In the meantime, the pilot enlisted in Ukraine and she also married a Ukrainian colleague of Israeli origin.

It must be said that the rite to which Schiff was subjected is identical to that to which all cadets are subjected at the end of the course and attainment of the patent. On the other hand, at least from her point of view, the Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, the famous “AstroSamantha”, who went through the same goliardic rite at the end of her course and wrote via Tweet that of the “baptism of flight” at the 70th Wing of Latina he has a “beautiful memory”.

Then there is another decisive point, indeed fundamental.

Schiff herself – in turn – participated as author in identical rites on other cadets. There is a famous video about it. Giulia’s explanations were not very convincing: “I pretended to play along, I couldn’t escape the ritual so as not to be excluded but I always tried not to participate”, “they are trying to discredit me”, they suggest more than anything else, as the Air Force itself affirms, a sort of posthumous revenge for the expulsion from the Academy of Pozzuoli which occurred for other reasons. In fact, we read in a chat (Gazzettino.it) between the girl’s father and the commander that: “You had a few adaptation problems and a few punishments, for the usual academic reasons. Because she was moving in gathering, because her head wasn’t holding it up or was holding it too high.”

Of course, the photos of the young woman’s lower back are quite eloquent but the initiation rites to fly were (and are) the same for everyone. If anything, they should be abolished, but that’s another matter. Maybe they went too far with her and hit her too hard however the accusation of male chauvinism is automatically dropped by seeing the other video of the young man being whipped in turn by the Venetian pilot and then also in his case there was a woman among the eight sergeants. And at the time Laura Boldrini had immediately thrown herself into the matter, shouting precisely at machismo to be then sensationally denied by Cristoforetti herself and above all by the video in which the victim was a male.

Subscribe to the newsletter

