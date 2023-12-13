The strange case of the new Lancia Ypsilon ending up in the water (two months before its debut)

Listen to the audio version of the article

Real accident, an incredible theft with little skill or, more likely, a not very clever marketing operation to try to create anticipation for a new car?

This is the question that arises when you see the images published on some specialized (even authoritative) website where you see a white car recovered, dripping with water, from a canal with a crane, near Sochaux, in France, where the mother of all Peugeot factories is located. The Spanish Cochespias seems to have started the online hype.

It is difficult to say which of the hypotheses is the closest to reality, but in all cases it is a situation that goes beyond the tragicomic.

On many sites, sites and social media pages the same hypothesis is put forward (but how strange!): the “mysterious” car emerging from the waters is the new Lancia Ypsilon whose debut is expected in February.

There are two details that suggest that this is a marketing operation with a targeted leak: in the photos you can’t see the front, the most characterizing part of the car, and the rear, another key element, because the tailgate is open. , from which you can barely make out the LANCIA writing on a molding that runs along the panel under the rear window. In some shots you can see a portion of the front light clusters which recall that of the PU+RA HPE concept. And on the C pillar you can see the Lancia emblem.

That Lancia wanted to make a targeted teaser by destroying a pre-production forklift is a plausible hypothesis. And maybe it can even fit. Moreover, it recalls the strange case of the Jeep Avenger spotted by paparazzi in a dubious scoop during the photo shoot for the commercial and the similar case last summer when the Fiat 600 was also discovered during the commercial. And even in the case of this new Lancia Ypsilon a script may have been repeated. After all, thinking badly, as Giulio Andreotti said, is a sin but you are almost never wrong. However, the fact that the car is white, a non-particular and forklift colour, does not make us think of the marketing-teaser operation with targeted spy photos sent to some friendly newspapers. And in the absence, at the moment, of official declarations from the manufacturer and the group, every hypothesis remains open, including that of a sensational theft, 1,240 km away from where the new Ypsilon is in the pre-launch production phase. A theft would be a real disaster.

The car is strategic for the legendary Italian brand which is attempting a well-deserved relaunch within Stellantis after being shut down by Sergio Marchionne in FCA with just one model, the current Ypsilon, increasingly older but still able to stay at the top of the rankings of sales (and this should give rise to reflection) in Italy because until now Lancia has had a single model and a single market.

Now, however, the relaunch of the Italian brand starts from Spain, in Zaragoza, where the new Ypsilon is built on technologies of Peugeot origin such as the Cmp platform (in an updated version like the different 208 twin) which immediately prepares it for electric traction. In fact, we know about the new Ypsilon, a 4-metre car, that, in addition to having an interior with a table shelf, it will follow the popular powertrains of the other B-segments of the group. To make the whole story of the Ypsilon’s plunge even more bizarre and confusing, there is also the official Lancia “teaser” photo which reveals part of the front of the city car, awaiting the debut expected in February.

