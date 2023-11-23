The strange story of Elena Cecchettin. Disturbing photos of her on Instagram

Elena Cecchettin. Photo: Instagram Elena Cecchettin

Elena Cecchettin, the mystery of those images posted on Instagram

By now we have learned to know Elena Cecchettin (24), the Giulia’s sister (22) barbarically murdered by her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta (22). A boys’ story that ended badly. Initially she seemed like a brave young woman whose emotionality had been expanded immeasurably by that incredible tragic event. A magmatic emotionality, fueled by a river of anger and resentment: “for Giulia, don’t have a minute of silence, burn everything!”, was one of his recent outings. “At my signal, unleash hell!”, the gladiator seems to say. And then her utterances. “In recent days we have heard about Turetta, and many people have labeled him a ‘monster’ and ‘sick’. But he is not a monster. Monster is the exception to society, monster is what goes outside the normal canons of what our society is. But he is a healthy child of the patriarchal society, which he is steeped in rape culture.

Rape culture it is that series of actions that involve and are aimed at limiting a woman’s freedom: such as checking a phone, being possessive, catcalling”, so Elena Cecchettin on social media. And then again: “Not all men are bad, I am often told. Yes, it’s true, but in these cases they are always men. And all men benefit from this kind of society. So all men must be careful: they must call back the friend who catcalls passers-by, they must call back the colleague who checks the girl’s phone.” Then he also had it for the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Matteo Salvini: “The Minister of Transport who doubts Turetta’s guilt because he is white, because he is ‘from a good family’. This too is violence, state violence.” Salvini responded by clarifying that he had said the opposite, but that the law must always be followed. I talked about it here yesterday (read the article).

This girl is a raging torrent which overwhelms everything and everyone and which also says a lot of stupid things like the one about white people and men being all guilty because of a “patriarchal society”. He also incites violence when he says to “burn everything”, addressing students in schools. And Turetta’s parents did well, for the first time yesterday they responded impatiently, saying that patriarchy has nothing to do with it and they think that the son has simply gone crazy, thus dismantling his sister’s hallucinated narrative. Elena had already begun to gain proselytes on the Internet and in parties, such as the Democratic Party, when other sobering details emerged. Who is Elena Cecchettin? Little or nothing is known about her life but in this age of social media something can be reconstructed. If you go to Facebook, Elena Cecchettin’s original profile appears in which there is still a post with an appeal to find her missing sister, with a request: “Share, please”. Followed by Giulia’s photos and data and then a cell phone and an Instagram profile: @siderealfire. By moving to Instagram you reach the indicated profile and here the surprises begin. Apart from a few normal photographs, probably added recently, they are there a series of images that seem to come straight out of a horror film by Dario Argento.

It’s about dark photo in which Elena Cecchettin she always appears wearing rigorously black clothes: in one she has a pair of disturbing dark wings, in another she wears an upside-down crucifix as a necklace, in another she has a grim expression with a mouse descending from the top of her shoulder, in another has herself photographed with the skeleton of an animal, in another she shows the image of a anatomy book with the skeleton of a man – monsterin another post a skull, in yet another she has strange straps that have marked her thighs, as if it were a bdsm game, in another she has a chain with padlock on her right thigh and the writing “the belt of chastity has fallen” e then many other similar ones. Finally there is one with a dress supported by an inverted black pentacle (satanist symbol) with a sadomasochistic pointed collar. In short, everyone is free to post the photos they want but here what comes to mind is what Stefano Valdegamberi, a former Northern League member and Venetian regional councilor, said who defined her as a “satanist” because in an interview with Dritto e Rovescio (Rete 4) she was wearing a black sweatshirt with an inverted pentagram and the 666 symbol. A concept also reiterated in this interview with Affaritaliani.it (click here to retrieve the article).

The indignation and the “red help” immediately began, stating that it was only a black “Skate Goat” sweatshirt branded Thrasher (true) which incorporates Satanist symbols only on an ironic level (all to be demonstrated) as a “challenge to society and its rules.” Someone, in excess of ideological defense, wrote that they wanted to use it the archetype of the female – witch to stigmatize only a style called “goth”, precisely from gothic, an Anglo-Saxon punk subculture to which Elena Cecchettin belongs. Il Fatto Quotidiano wrote that the councilor had mistaken fireflies for lanterns because it is just a logo for a clothing line. Unfortunately, however, the men from Travaglio did not check the Instagram profile where the photos are found which do not leave much to the imagination and which are not a clothing line. Even the Huffington Post immediately mocked those who spoke of Satanism, together with Fanpage and naturally l’Unità, as well as l’Espresso. Strangely enough, all newspapers from the same political area. Valdegamberi was then joined by another Northern League councilor in office in Emilia-Romagna, Matteo Montevecchi who made similar considerations declaring that “Elena uses Satanist symbols”, which is correct.

What to say? From the photos it cannot be directly deduced that Elena is a Satanist -in the sense of a follower of a specific cult- but the images she put on social media certainly include Satanist symbols and they are simply terrifyingindex of one rather dark personality. Maybe she’s just a follower of “goth” horror punk, but the indications of black occultism are very evident, the upside down crucifix, for example, is a well-known symbol. So the two regional councilors might well have some reason. Does this count for anything? Yes, because you explain many things and the delusional rant about “all men guilty”, about “state murder” and “patriarchal society” is also invalidated, because its credibility is undermined. Maybe Elena his mind is just too full of darknessof lizards, crocodiles, vampires and werewolves and this leads her to the verbal excesses that she has shown to love, a bit like they are his images published on Instagram are very excessive.

