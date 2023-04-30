The strength and vivacity of Chinese brands are on display at the Shanghai auto show

Listen to the audio version of the article

But what a show the China of the car! At the Shanghai Motor Show (April 22-27), an international exhibition of the first market, the show of the Chinese brands was grandiose. After all, in 2022 almost 27 million cars were sold in China, more than double the 13 million in the USA, which consolidates a supremacy that no longer has any rivals.

For many reasons, but which can be summarized: they are unbeatable. The Chinese car brands are not only many, but unsurpassed by now in all or almost all even though they have no history, they are fast in time to market and rich in technology. He just lacks to get involved in areas such as Europe where the passion for cars has always been rooted.

But there are already those who seem willing to accept the challenge. It’s Chery, the number one Chinese brand in terms of exports that has decided to focus on old Europe and starting with Italy. At the show, the house unveiled the iCar concept which foreshadows a sports car from a future range with a name that not coincidentally recalls Apple products. Among the Chery brands, the technological Omoda stands out, which will be the first to debut in Italy. In the spotlight above all MG which has already sold more than 100,000 cars in Europe and which is exhibiting the Cyberster, a two-seater electric roadster, at the Motor Show. It will arrive in Europe in summer 2024.

With vertically opening doors, the new MG Cyberster

And then there are the Swedes of Polestar, the other Scandinavian brand together with Volvo owned by Geely who have debuted the Polestar 4, the most powerful electric SUV coupé of the Chinese giant which focuses on unprecedented solutions such as the absence of the rear window: up to to 544 HP of power for 600 km of autonomy. Produced in China, it will arrive in Europe at prices starting from around 60,000 euros. Nio, on the other hand, has announced its intention to launch another brand for Europe. The brand is known for being among the brands that compete in Formula E. Byd has already entered the European market with numerous innovations. Two standard models, one electric and one plug-in. The Seagull is a 3.78-metre-long battery-powered city car which is on sale in China for the equivalent of 10,000 euros as well as offering a range of 405 km with the new 38 kWh sodium batteries. The plug-in hybrid is the Destroyer 07 offered in two variants based on a 1,500 cc naturally aspirated or turbocharged endothermic engine for ranges of 121 and 200 km. Byd then showed a preview of the Song L Concept, an SUV that challenges the Tesla Model Y.

Smart#3, compact SUV of the brand in JV between Geely and Daimler

As for Smart, the 50% Chinese brand of Geely and 50% German of Mercedes which in Shanghai unveiled the second model of the battery-powered SUV range: the sportiest #3 that joins the #1, with the same engines and hi-tech interiors . In Europe it will go on sale in early 2024.